Urovo DT50S offers enterprises durability, performance, versatility

Urovo DT50S.

When it comes to the need to collect crucial data in demanding environments – such as inventory management, retail and field services – users require a rugged, effective device capable of handling harsh conditions. The Urovo DT50S is an enterprise smart mobile computer that runs on an Android operating system, enabling it to seamlessly integrate with the necessary business applications.

The device has been recognised for its durability, performance and versatility, attributes that make it ideal for a wide range of demanding environments, such as logistics and warehouse management, where it can serve as a high-end assistant.

Offering a large, 2.5D bezel-less display with full HD resolution, the screen is visible, even under strong outdoor sunlight, while its high-sensitivity touch screen allows for uninterrupted operation – even with gloves, wet hands or a touch pen, in any weather. The DT50S is also WiFi 6 ready, meaning it can offer faster transmission speeds and lower latencies, along with enhanced security.

Perhaps its best feature, notes DCI Scanning, is its integrated 2D bar code scanner, which turns the device into a professional scan engine. It comes equipped with high-resolution cameras and efficient image processing algorithms that enable it to operate effectively in various conditions – from low-light environments to scanning highly reflective surfaces.

Offering millisecond responses for reading 1D or 2D codes rapidly, even when these may be worn, wrinkled, warped, curled, ripped, stained or damaged in some other way. In addition, the DT50S can be used with a multitude of accessories, to make it easier still to overcome most challenges. Among these accessories are an ergonomic trigger handle, an internationally safety-certified fingerprint module and a high-performance, long distance RFID gun grip.

Coming equipped with a Qualcomm Octa Core CPU running at 2.45GHz, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage as standard, the device’s Android operating system guarantees exceptional performance and helps to facilitate seamless multitasking, as users can run multiple applications smoothly.

The DT50S further offers a range of connectivity options, including WiFi, Bluetooth and 4G LTE, to ensure users stay connected, while its 5 000mAh replaceable battery lasts between eight and 12 hours, and also supports quick charge, meaning it can be fully charged within three hours.

Like most Urovo scanners, the DT50S is built to withstand harsh conditions. Thus it comes standard with a corning glass casing, and has an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance, along with a 1.5 metre drop-test rating.

DCI Scanning also notes that the device has been built with future needs in mind, as the DT50S is capable of handling updates and integrating with evolving business systems and technologies. Essentially, it is designed to grow with a business, whether such growth involves expanding operations or adding new types of inventory.

Engineered to withstand the rigours of any workplace, however rugged the environment, the DT50S features an ergonomic build that feels natural in any hand, providing prolonged comfort during extended periods of use.

Delivering superior performance, durability and a user-friendly experience for a wide range of demanding business environments, the device is perfect for organisations seeking reliability and efficiency. By minimising error rates and accelerating service delivery, it is able to help optimise operations and create a more efficient workflow, delivering a comprehensive solution to empower enterprises and help them reach new heights of productivity. You can read more about the DT50S here.