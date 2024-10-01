US data protection firm eyes SA market expansion

Nakivo offers backup, ransomware protection and disaster recovery solutions.

American data protection corporation Nakivo plans to leverage its channel partners to expand in South Africa.

According to Statista, the local data protection sector is valued at nearly $20 million, with the broader cyber security market projected to reach $629 million.

Nakivo offers backup, ransomware protection, and disaster recovery solutions across virtual, physical and cloud environments. In 2023 it signed a distribution agreement with CSSI South Africa and currently works with 79 resellers, mainly in Johannesburg and Cape Town.

Bruce Talley, CEO of Nakivo, says resellers have a deep understanding of their local markets and customers preferences, which can help tailor products and services to better meet local demand. "Working with resellers allows you to scale your business more quickly, as you can leverage their existing infrastructure and customer base."

“The resulting backups are small, fast, and light on network and storage resources.” Bruce Talley, CEO of Nakivo.

Nakivo’s software enables agentless, image-based incremental VM backups using change tracking tools like VMware's Changed Block Tracking and Microsoft's Resilient Change Tracking. These technologies log all data changes, allowing the system to quickly identify altered data blocks, speeding up backup, replication, and recovery.

In addition, Nakivo has built-in features that boost backup performance, such as compression, deduplication, exclusion of swap data and unused blocks, log truncation, and LAN-free data transfer.



“The resulting backups are small, fast, and light on network and storage resources,” says Talley.

Licencing model

Nakivo offers perpetual licences and a per-workload subscription option and believes this flexible licensing and subscription model makes data protection accessible to organisations of any size.

It works with over 8 600 IT service providers, distributors, and BaaS/DRaaS providers globally, and has technology partnerships with leading virtualisation, cloud computing and network-attached storage companies, including VMware, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, HPE, QNAP, Synology, Western Digital, and Asustor.