USAASA draft manual now ready for public comment

The legislation marks an important step in strengthening transparency and accountability, says USAASA. (Image source: 123RF)

The Universal Service and Access Agency of South Africa (USAASA) has published a draft Universal Service and Access Fund (USAF) manual for public comment.

This, after it was forced to withdraw the draft USAF manual initially published on 24 November 2025, to align it with the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies’ (DCDT’s) legislative and policy framework.

USAASA is an entity under the DCDT, which is led by minister Solly Malatsi. It was established through the Electronic Communications Act (ECA), to help roll out universal connectivity, with government and private sector partnerships, and to manage the USAF.

USAF funds projects and programmes that advance digital inclusion and equitable access to ICT by all South African citizens.

In a statement issued yesterday, USAASA says it published the manual through a Government Gazette on 23 February.

According to the entity, the high-level document provides a framework to guide the administration of the USAF in accordance with the ECA.

It outlines the principles and funding instruments that will support subsidies and project grants aimed at expanding connectivity in under-served areas and advancing universal access and universal service, it notes.

USAASA adds that it will issue detailed procedural guidelines, including how funding applications will be invited, evaluated, approved, contracted, monitored and reported on once the consultation process has been concluded.

“The publication of the draft manual marks an important step in strengthening transparency, accountability and the effective use of public funds dedicated to digital inclusion,” says USAASA.

The agency has encouraged stakeholders across the ICT sector, civil society, academia and the public to review the draft manual and submit written comments within 30 calendar days, from the date of publication in the Government Gazette.

“Input received will assist the agency in finalising a clear and robust framework for the administration of the fund,” it states.

To access the daft USAF manual, click here.