Use business software? Here’s how to keep your data safe

Your business software holds the lifeblood of your entire business: customer details, pricing, orders and performance data. If that information falls into the wrong hands or is changed without approval, the impact can be costly. Enterprise resource planning (ERP) software is the business software that has become an essential part of how printing, manufacturing and service industries operate. This single system keeps the entire operation running.

When your business relies on one system for so much, it cannot be stated strongly enough how important it is to keep that data safe. That’s why, when you upgrade your ERP, be absolutely certain there are robust, multi-layered security measures in place.

Quickly, how ERP supports your industry

Let’s not assume your business uses software to unite all processes and departments. Many companies of all sizes still use manual processes, paperwork and legacy software to run their operations. However, if you want a more streamlined, efficient approach to take your business further, consider how an ERP supports growth, efficiency and profitability.

ERP for the printing industry

In the printing industry, jobs can be complex. One project might require multiple proofing stages, different paper stocks, custom finishes and tight deadlines. ERP for printing, packaging and signage companies helps you manage jobs from the first estimate right through to final delivery, tracking costs in real-time and ensuring you have the right materials ready.

ERP for manufacturing companies

Manufacturers deal with stock control, production scheduling, resource allocation and quality management, all at once. ERP for manufacturing centralises this information so you can plan production accurately, avoid shortages and keep your operations running smoothly.

Business software for the service industry

As a service-based business, you manage moving parts at speed. Tasks. Clients. Projects. Deadlines. Quotes. Approvals. Resources. Revisions. Reports. Invoicing. And it all needs to happen smoothly and in unison, or the wheels fall off, fast. An ERP system with inbuilt task management is ideal for service-based companies.

Across all these industries, ERP is your “single source of truth” that unites your entire business’s data, and that truth needs to be protected.

Why ERP data security matters

Your ERP system holds information about prices, customer details, supplier contracts, production schedules and overall business performance. If the wrong person, inside or outside your business, accesses or changes that information, the result could be delays, errors or even lost revenue.

Strong ERP security is about more than protecting data from outside threats. It’s also about controlling what internal users can see and do, so every person only has access to the tools and information they actually need.

Here is what good ERP security should do.

Control access based on job role and authority level.

Track changes so you can see who did what, when and why.

Enforce approvals so important actions can’t bypass the right people.

Support compliance with industry regulations and company policies.

With these measures in place, you can run your business confidently, knowing your data is protected and your processes are followed consistently.

We practice what we preach: How QuickEasy keeps your data secure

QuickEasy ERP is a locally grown ERP solution tailored to streamline complex operations and improve efficiency across the board. More than that, it is designed with security built in from the start, aligning with ISO best practices to protect your business data without slowing you down. Every feature has been developed with two goals in mind: keeping your information safe and keeping your business running efficiently.

QuickEasy makes sure your data is secure and backed up regularly on the cloud and only accessible to you and your staff, but here are ways for you to manage the security and privacy of the data that is accessible by your users/employees on a more granular level:

Cloud-based access

Access your data securely from anywhere in the world. QuickEasy’s secure, cloud-based system uses encrypted connections to keep your information safe, even when accessed remotely.

User access control

Assign role-based permissions so each person can only see and work with the parts of the system they need. This reduces the risk of accidental changes and protects sensitive information.

Hierarchical approvals

Make sure quotes, purchase orders, credit notes and other key transactions follow your organisation’s approval process. Only the right people can sign off, ensuring control and accountability.

Audit logs

Every change in the system is recorded. Audit logs show which user made the change, what they changed and when, with all updates time- and date-stamped. This makes it easier to investigate issues, resolve disputes and stay compliant.

Executive summaries

High-level overviews give managers a clear snapshot of performance across departments. This helps them make informed decisions without getting lost in unnecessary detail.

Custom notifications

Get real-time alerts for important events, such as approvals, delays or unusual activity. This means you can respond quickly before small issues become bigger problems.

Interactive reports

Analyse your operational data by filtering, sorting and drilling down into the details. Spot trends, find inefficiencies and make decisions based on solid evidence.

Role-specific views

Customise dashboards, menus and reports for each role, department or authority level. This ensures everyone gets the right information at the right time, and nothing they don’t need.

System configuration

Tailor workflows, document templates and approval chains to match your business rules. Your processes stay consistent and your security measures are built into the way your team works.

Security and efficiency working together

For many businesses, there’s a concern that strong security will slow people down. With QuickEasy ERP, the opposite is true. By giving the right people the right tools and information, and keeping everything else out of their way, your team can work faster and with fewer mistakes.

Security is part of QuickEasy’s design. Every permission, approval and audit trail is there to protect your data and reduce risk, while keeping your workflows smooth and efficient.

