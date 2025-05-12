Use F‑Secure’s Router Checker to find out if your router is safe from hackers

Keeping routers updated and secure is essential.

Positioning itself as a global consumer cyber security leader, F-Secure just launched its new Router Checker tool that is a free resource for anyone who wants to make sure their router is cyber threat-free. It couldn’t be more simple; just enter the router’s model and the tool will instantly find any vulnerabilities and provide safety recommendations if necessary. The Router Checker is the latest among F-Secure’s arsenal of free security tools for consumers, which also includes F-Secure Link Checker and F-Secure Identity Theft Checker.

Unaddressed vulnerabilities could allow attackers to remotely control your router, monitor your internet activity or steal sensitive personal information, underscoring why keeping routers updated and secure is essential. The F-Secure tool uses the most up-to-date information from the National Vulnerability Database (NVD), the leading US-managed repository of cyber security vulnerabilities that is displaying up to 10 of the most recent threats. The NVD offers detailed insights into each vulnerability, but they are often highly technical, so AI is employed to break down the descriptions into simpler terms to help more people understand the threat and how they can manage it.

