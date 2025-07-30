User-generated content, influencers can make or break CX

Nickey Mannya on stage addressing the impact of influencers and user-generated content.

User-generated content (UGC) – unsolicited content created and published by unpaid contributors or customers – has the power to make or break the customer experience (CX), according to tech executive and DX expert Nickey Mannya, director of client services – commerce and technology at VML.

Speaking at the ITWeb CX Summit 2025, held recently in Modderfontein, Sandton, Mannya said 92% of consumers trust UGC more than traditional advertising. Moreover, 80% of consumers trust UGC over brand-created content; UGC-based ads get four times higher click-through rates; and brands using UGC see a 29% higher conversion rate, he added.

Mannya warned delegates about the negative impact that UGC can have, including setting unrealistic expectations, social anxiety and privacy issues.

Organisations should not be caught unawares, said Mannya. “UGC can be used to promote or bad-mouth your company.”

He said it is important to provide a platform for customers to raise issues or concerns that requires feedback.

“If customers are not given the opportunity to comment, they will likely seek alternative platforms to express their concerns,” he said.

He advised CX professionals to address bad news online rather than ignoring it. By engaging positively with customers and resolving issues promptly, businesses can mitigate risks like reputational damage.

Mannya also suggested that businesses engage with customers in a more comprehensive way, which involves evaluating content and expert opinion, building trust and drawing attention to terms and conditions.