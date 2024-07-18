Using data analysis to enhance CX

Ben Morris, head of alliance and GTM for the MEA region at Medallia.

Cape Town-based data analytics and business software optimisation company Decisioneering has confirmed that, together with industry partner Medallia, it will participate in the CEM Africa event.



CEM Africa is a retail and customer experience (CX) event, scheduled to run from 30 July to 1 August 2024 at the Century City Conference Centre, Cape Town.

Luke Willemse, sales and marketing manager at Decisioneering, says the company’s views on data analysis and CX align with those of Medallia. The companies have been partners for two years.

“Medallia offers real-time actionable insights into the customer and employee experience, and Decisioneering ensures the data adds value to the business, where it matters,” says Willemse.

Dirko Hay, CEO of Decisioneering and Kyle van Antwerpen, Lead Data Engineer at Decisioneering, at CEM 2023.

“Decisioneering’s goal is to improve business data landscapes that currently lack proper design, speed and agility. Customer and employee experience have shown to be important in ensuring a company’s sustainability. Understanding how its customers experience its brand gives a business visibility into what matters, to the audience that matters,” says Willemse.

AI-powered acceleration

Decisioneering will use the CEM Africa 2024 forum to deep dive into Medallia’s AI-powered acceleration in CX.

Willemse explains: “AI-powered acceleration puts the important decisions in front of the people that need to make them. Large quantities of data containing customer feedback from surveys and call centre interactions can be summarised in minutes to understand how a company is performing in terms of its customer experience.”

Willemse explains that by combining data analytics with customer experience management solutions, businesses are empowered with tools to understand, predict and enhance the customer journey.

“By focusing on the data, companies can create more personalised, responsive and efficient customer experiences. Medallia brings a global view of all the data related to customer experience in one single view, allowing customer experience specialists to measure progress, identify pitfalls and problem areas, compliance and KPIs that are relevant to their organisation,” says Willemse.

Comprehensive customer view

One of the core objectives with using data integration with CX is to centralise all customer data.

“(This) means every single interaction – from clicks on the web page, comments on social media networks – to analysis of call centre data, research on customer sentiment based on engagement with certain products on a specific web page, we can get a full 360-degree view of the customer,” says Willemse.

The intention is to better understand what they like, what they don’t like and know what needs to improve right away to get the desired results, he adds.

“This enables a smooth customer journey and the ability to act fast at the point of interaction when it is required,” Willemse points out.

Ben Morris, head of alliance and GTM for the MEA region at Medallia, is scheduled to lead a keynote presentation at CEM Africa 2024. Dirko Hay, CEO of Decisioneering, will be conducting a workshop on: “How you can dramatically improve your customer experience with Medallia”.