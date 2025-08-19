UVU Africa appoints Mamongae Mahlare to Board of Directors

Mamongae Mahlare brings over 27 years of executive leadership experience to UVU Africa.

UVU Africa has appointed Mamongae Mahlare to its Board of Directors, strengthening the organisation’s leadership as it enters a new chapter of pan-African expansion. Her appointment comes at a milestone moment, as UVU Africa celebrates its 25-year anniversary and accelerates its mission to scale inclusive innovation systems across the continent.

Earlier this year, UVU Africa was recognised in the Financial Times ranking of Africa’s Top 200 Fastest-Growing Companies, an achievement that reflects the organisation’s transformation from a single-city tech incubator into a systems orchestrator with continental reach.

Mahlare brings over 27 years of executive leadership experience across e-commerce, FMCG and agri-processing. She is the former Group CEO and Executive Chairperson of Takealot Group and previously served as Managing Director of Illovo Sugar South Africa. She currently holds board roles with OUTsurance Group, Rand Merchant Holdings, Wits University and the Harvard Business School Africa Advisory Board, and has operated across 12 African markets.

“I am honoured to join the UVU Africa Group board at such a pivotal stage in its journey and contribute to an organisation that has consistently delivered incredible results,” said Mahlare. “What draws me to this organisation is their proven track record of creating real opportunities for African talent to not just participate in but shape the future economy. I look forward to contributing to that mission as we scale our impact across the continent.”

Joshin Raghubar, Executive Chair of UVU Africa, added: “We’re honoured to welcome Mamongae Mahlare to our board. Her values, expertise and leadership experience will strengthen our ability to deliver on our mission of inclusive innovation at scale, ensuring our work continues to benefit communities across the continent.”

UVU Africa will continue to build on its 25-year legacy, advancing systems change through strategic partnerships, catalytic programmes and place-based innovation. The next phase of growth envisions expansion across 10 cities over the next five years, with strategic partnerships and investment enabling deeper impact on African economies and communities.

