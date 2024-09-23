UVU Bio unveils Rwanda Bioeconomy Hub: New era for Africa’s biotech, pharmaceutical sectors

A new frontier in biotechnology: Inside the Rwanda Bioeconomy Hub's lab.

An innovative, state-of-the-art facility offering world-class laboratories and training programmes in biotechnology was officially launched. The Rwanda Bioeconomy Hub, located at the University of Rwanda’s College of Science and Technology at Nyarugenge Campus, is set to redefine Rwanda’s bioeconomy landscape and drive transformative growth.

At the launch, UVU Bio, in collaboration with the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) on behalf of Germany’s Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), the Ministry of Education of Rwanda (MINEDUC) and the University of Rwanda (UR) showcased an innovative approach to fostering bioeconomy growth. Attendees experienced the facility’s cutting-edge infrastructure and were in admiration of its potential to catalyse the future of biotechnology and pharmaceuticals in Rwanda.

"This is a significant step towards building the human resource capacity required to advance Africa's bioeconomy," says Dheepak Maharajh, CEO of UVU Bio. "By providing specialised training and support, we aim to grow and foster a vibrant ecosystem of bioeconomy entrepreneurs, professionals and innovators."

Equipping youth with skills to grow Rwanda's bioeconomy

The Rwanda Bioeconomy Hub aims to drive ecosystem development, job creation, stimulate economic growth, reduce poverty, enhance health and foster industrial innovation. This will be achieved through the establishment of this advanced training and laboratory facility, which will equip professionals with cutting-edge skills in biotechnology and pharmaceuticals.

Additionally, the facility will support start-ups and entrepreneurs by offering mentorship, technical assistance and access to essential infrastructure, helping them advance their innovations to the market.

Inauguration of the Rwanda Bioeconomy Hub: Ian Merrington, UVU Bio Board Chair; Prof Didas Kayihura, Vice Chancellor, University of Rwanda; Claudette Irere, Minister of State for Education, Rwanda; HE Heike Dettmann, German Ambassador to Rwanda; and Dheepak Maharajh, CEO, UVU Bio, lead the ceremony, marking a transformative moment for Africa's biotech future.

Education is the cornerstone of progress, and this initiative will also address skills gaps by providing comprehensive training programmes that align with the evolving needs of the bioeconomy.

This launch is poised to drive not only economic growth but also a culture of innovation, entrepreneurship and sustainable development. By harnessing the strengths of its partners, UVU Bio will create a lasting impact on Rwanda's future.

Addressing challenges by implementing solutions in Africa’s bioeconomy sector

Historically, Africa’s rich indigenous knowledge has been under-utilised due to a lack of access to skilled professionals capable of conducting scientific validation and commercialising these resources. “Africa has some of the best scientists in the world,” says Maharajh, “and our facility will change the perception that the continent lacks the necessary expertise. By providing world-class training and infrastructure, we will empower our professionals to meet the evolving demands of the bioeconomy sector.”

The Rwanda Bioeconomy Hub will drive specialised training and entrepreneurial support.

The strategy is to use the facility to bridge the skills gap by providing a platform where science, business and investment converge. By doing this, Rwanda will produce skilled bio scientists ready to commercialise their innovative ideas and transform Africa’s bioeconomy.

The launch aligns with the African Union’s ambitious goal of producing 60% of the continent’s vaccines by 2040, and addresses the current challenge where Africa produces less than 1% of its annual vaccine requirements. The Rwanda Bioeconomy Hub will focus on cutting-edge innovations and biotech solutions that will contribute significantly to ensuring Africa is better prepared for future health crises.

Strategic partnerships to advance Africa's bioeconomy sector

The partnership between UVU Bio, GIZ, MINEDUC and the University of Rwanda brings together complementary strengths to address critical challenges and drive impact and transformation. With UVU Bio's expertise in catalysing bioeconomy start-ups, and the University of Rwanda's academic excellence, together with GIZ's expertise in capacity development expertise, this impactful collaboration creates a synergistic environment for innovation and growth.

Dr Martyna Scibiorek, Skills Development Programme Manager, UVU Bio; Dr Bradley Cerff, COO, UVU Bio; Ian Merrington, UVU Bio Board Chair; Dheepak Maharajh, CEO, UVU Bio; Quentin Pavitt, Group Ecosystem Manager, UVU Africa; and Dr Anesu Moyo, Laboratory Manager, Cape Town, UVU Bio standing outside the newly launched Rwanda Bioeconomy Hub.

“We are thrilled to host this Rwanda Bioeconomy Hub, which is going to serve as a co-working space bringing together academia, industry and bioeconomy entrepreneurs and providing space for them to develop ideas with peer support before being taken to market. This hub not only comes to complement and support our efforts to helping Rwanda become a biotechnology hub, but also, it is going to benefit our students undertaking the recently introduced Master of Science in Biotechnology, among others. The other good thing is that the hub will be working closely with the existing UNIPOD operating in just the next building,” says Associate Prof Kayihura Muganga Didas, Acting Vice Chancellor of the University of Rwanda. This pioneering initiative is designed to equip the nation’s youth and industry professionals with essential pharmaceutical and biotechnology skills. The Rwanda Bioeconomy Hub, will not only provide top-tier scientific training but also offer the infrastructure needed for start-ups to accelerate their products and services to market.

Together, these partners have created an ecosystem poised to deliver tangible outcomes and propel Rwanda’s bioeconomy into new dimensions.

