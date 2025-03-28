UVU Bio’s strategic interventions to boost Africa’s bioeconomy

UVU Bio boosts bioeconomy.

A strong biotech sector will position Africa as a leader in innovation, sustainability and economic resilience; however, the continent's entrepreneurs, scientists and researchers are struggling to progress. This is mainly due to a lack of affordable lab facilities and the extremely high cost of research and development (R&D) services.

To address these challenges, UVU Bio, a non-profit organisation that’s dedicated to driving innovation and growth in Africa, has come up with a solution. “Our solution is to provide state-of-the-art lab infrastructure, technical expertise and commercial guidance to help scientists become entrepreneurs,” says UVU Bio CEO, Dheepak Maharajh. The strategic support provided by UVU Bio helps transform ideas into scalable biotech innovations.

Solution to help biotech start-ups to thrive

UVU Bio is supporting biotech start-ups, scientists and researchers to grow and thrive – leading to economic growth, job creation and improved food security and healthcare. Entrepreneurs and innovators are given the necessary support and interventions to accelerate their growth.

More people can bring their innovations to life because there’s affordable and accessible state-of-the-art labs equipped with cutting-edge technology and equipment. “When someone walks into UVU Bio with an idea that could change lives, we make sure they don't walk that path alone,” says Maharajh.

From Cape Town to Kigali, many brilliant scientific ideas can become practical solutions that are beneficial to the world.

UVU Bio’s experienced R&D team, led by Dr Nodumo Zulu, plays a vital role in developing innovative solutions in healthcare, food development, waste management, renewable energy and other bioeconomy areas. “As the R&D team, we also ensure our clients are part of our collaborative community and gain access to networks and analytical services to ensure quality control and product validation,” says Dr Zulu.

Clients that join UVU Bio’s community utilise advanced laboratory equipment without the need for costly purchases and gain access to support and guidance from highly qualified and experienced technical experts.

By providing access to state-of-the-art lab equipment and affordable R&D services, UVU Bio is empowering start-ups to overcome challenges and bring their innovative solutions to market.

Discover innovation in action. Watch this video to see how a successful biotech business is thriving at UVU Bio’s Open Access Lab in Cape Town.

Success stories: Thriving with UVU Bio's support

UVU Bio has supported numerous start-ups across various sectors, including pharmaceuticals, renewable energy, agriculture, indigenous knowledge, sustainable food and environmental remediation. Receiving holistic support is a game-changer that enables entrepreneurs to refine their research, attract investment and bring their innovations to market.

Since inception, over 60 businesses were incubated, resulting in over 400 direct and indirect jobs created. UVU Bio’s labs also provided over 30 000 hours of lab access, and almost 10 000 hours of specialised mentorship was provided to ensure innovators succeed.

UVU Bio's fully equipped lab.

An UVU Bio alumna substantially grew her business through UVU Bio’s interventions. By gaining access to fully equipped labs and R&D services, she was empowered to develop plant-based personal care and wellness products. “UVU Bio helped us to conduct scientific tests on indigenous plant extracts, develop our first prototype and refine our packaging for market readiness,” says Stacey Jane Smith, Founder of African Secrets.

Afrobodies and Newform Foods, two leading biotech companies, leveraged UVU Bio’s Open Access Labs in Cape Town to drive innovation, achieving groundbreaking advancements and success.

UVU Bio has many success stories from tenants who rented lab space and young graduates who benefited from skills development and business incubation programmes.

From idea to impact. Click here to read an inspirational story about how UVU Bio empowered a young innovator launch his own innovation.

Leading Africa’s bioeconomy to success

Africa is grappling with food insecurity, climate change and infrastructure deficits – the biotech sector can play a vital role in addressing these challenges.

"We see an Africa where biotechnology thrives in every corner of the continent, where our scientists have tools they need to innovate, and where breakthrough discoveries happen. A future where African biotech solutions reach those who need them most, creating opportunities and prosperity across our communities,” says Maharajh.

UVU Bio is improving the global quality of life by enabling Africa’s unique potential to accelerate and innovate. Biotech start-ups that are struggling with challenges are encouraged to leverage UVU Bio’s resources to accelerate their growth. The state-of-the-art labs, expert guidance and a collaborative community are in place to strategically empower start-ups to overcome the challenges of R&D and bring their innovative solutions to market.