Valuable insights and risk mitigation

Uncover the blind spots in your operations.

If you’re using Microsoft in your business and you’ve not incorporated Microsoft Compliance Manager’s dashboard reports into your board’s risk and compliance performance metrics, you could be operating with some serious blind spots.

Did you know that from day one after requesting access from your IT team, Compliance Manager’s easy-to-use reporting dashboard can be used to measure regulatory compliance, identify priority risk areas and benchmark progress? If your senior leadership members aren’t using the metrics available, how can they be confident that the business is not exposed to unnecessary risk?

If you’re looking to get buy-in for increased focus on data governance and protection, the Compliance Score within Compliance Manager provides an out-of-the-box assessment of your organisation’s maturity against the Microsoft 365 data protection baseline. Could that help inform decision-making and focus senior stakeholders on the risk and priorities?

Join the Cloud Essentials webinar on 27 March at 12pm UTC+0 for a comprehensive overview of the Compliance Manager dashboard and advice on how to translate what it’s telling you into meaningful insights. Cloud Essentials will help to explain what to look for where, including:

Gain an understanding of your compliance position against baseline templates

Demonstrate how technology controls form part of your overall data compliance strategy.

Focus your activities on actions that will reduce your risk.

Report confidently and easily.

Register now.