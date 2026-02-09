Veeam makes two senior appointments for SA

Tracy Lona, territory manager at Veeam Software South Africa.

Veeam Software has today announced two senior appointments in its South African business. Tracy Lona joins Veeam as territory manager and Abdullah Mohamed as technical account manager.

According to a statement, Lona will be responsible for the company’s commercial business clients in SA. She brings more than 25 years of enterprise technology sales experience across sub-Saharan Africa.

Before joining Veeam, Lona spent over a decade at Red Hat, where she led regional expansion initiatives. Her earlier roles include senior sales positions at Dell and Bytes.

Mohamed will provide proactive technical guidance and support to Veeam customers in SA. His experience spans network and voice infrastructure, operational support, system upgrades, backup management and performance monitoring.

Prior to Veeam, Mohamed held engineering and customer success roles at Mimecast and BCX.

“Tracy and Abdullah bring the market-building experience, partner focus and technical depth we need as we continue to scale our presence locally,” says Brendan Widlake, regional director at Veeam Software South Africa.