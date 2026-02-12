Veeam Software South Africa to sponsor ITWeb AI Summit 2026

The ITWeb AI Summit 2026 is taking place on 22 April at The Forum in Bryanston. (Image source: 123RF)

Veeam Software South Africa has confirmed its status as event sponsor of the annual ITWeb AI Summit 2026, taking place on 22 April at The Forum in Bryanston.

Veeam is an established technology solutions provider focused on data protection, backup, recovery and ransomware resilience.

The company believes the summit serves as a credible forum to highlight the role of AI in driving Africa’s digital transformation.

The event will shed light on how organisations are approaching the adoption of AI and how the application of this technology can strengthen economies.

Ntando Sibanda, senior conference producer at ITWeb Events, said the summit has been organised at a critical juncture in SA’s digital transformation.

“The summit is a must-attend event because of the growing interest in AI and application of the technology. Business leaders want to know more, and the summit is an ideal platform to share ideas, exchange information and network to gain insight into the practicalities of AI, data management and analysis,” said Sibanda.

