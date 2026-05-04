Veracode and CASA Software: Mastering software supply chain management in 2026

Rameez Edros, Account Director, CASA Software.

CASA Software highlights how the discovery of critical flaws late in the software development life cycle (SDLC) derails project timelines and frustrates developers.

Veracode supports businesses with their software supply chain management, empowering them to transition from reactive security to proactive, automated defence.

“Engineering teams face a dual mandate: ship high-quality features faster and keep the underlying infrastructure secure,” says Rameez Edros, Account Director at CASA Software. “As development velocity increases, so does the complexity of the tools, libraries and third-party components that make up your applications. Software supply chain management is the discipline of securing these interconnected components,” says Edros.

He confirms key strategies include deploying Veracode Package Firewall to block malicious dependencies, conducting deep software composition analysis (SCA) to map transitive risks and utilising AI-driven remediation with Veracode Fix.

Software supply chain management means integrating security seamlessly into existing workflows, empowering teams to meet aggressive deadlines without compromising on quality. “Veracode’s guidance breaks down the current state of software security, identifies key trends defining 2026 and provides actionable best practices to help build a resilient, efficient and secure software supply chain,” adds Edros.

The software supply chain remains a primary target for cyber attacks. Malicious actors consistently target open source repositories, like NPM and PyPI, aiming to inject malicious code into widely used components. Enterprise organisations often struggle with this infiltration, reacting to vulnerabilities rather than preventing them.

Edros says the Veracode 2026 State of Software Security Report reveals 82% of organisations currently carry security debt, with critical security debt affecting 60% of them. “Sixty-six percent of this critical security debt originates from third-party code. Right now, 62% of applications contain open source vulnerabilities.”

Edros explains that fragmented security tools and manual remediation workflows exacerbate these challenges. “When teams are forced to leave their primary development environment to check for security flaws, productivity drops. Delayed vulnerability resolution directly translates to increased exposure to risk and missed delivery dates. Scalable solutions that provide actionable insights to guide remediation and minimise false positives are required,” says Edros.

Key trends shaping software supply chain management in 2026 – AI’s dual role in security

Edros confirms AI is fundamentally reshaping how developers write code. “AI-assisted code generation tools accelerate development, but they also introduce new patterns of high-risk vulnerabilities at scale. Recent tests showed that AI-generated code failed security tests for cross-site scripting (XSS) 86% of the time. However, AI also provides automated remediation capabilities. By utilising AI to speed up remediation, you can accelerate the burn-down of technical debt and pinpoint the most critical assets to fix first.”

Automation and real-time threat intelligence

“Manual vulnerability detection cannot keep pace with modern release cycles. Automation is now a mandatory component of software supply chain management. Advanced threat intelligence tools deliver real-time feeds to block newly identified malicious packages before they enter the ecosystem,” he says. Edros notes this proactive approach keeps software supply chain secure and compliant while maintaining development velocity.

DevSecOps and continuous monitoring

Edros confirms Veracode recommends securing applications continuously with a full embrace of DevSecOps. “Security must be embedded early in the SDLC. Tools that integrate effortlessly into existing CI/CD pipelines enhance team efficiency without disruption. Continuous monitoring provides deep visibility into both direct and transitive dependencies, allowing engineering managers to make smarter pipeline decisions.”

Veracode’s best practices for mastering software supply chain management

Modern software supply chain management demands a multifaceted, efficient approach. “Veracode’s best practices, grounded in industry evidence and operational insight, help teams balance speed, quality and security. By embracing these practices, teams mitigate risk without slowing innovation, create a culture of shared responsibility and position their teams for secure software delivery at scale.”

Below are a list of best practice starting points:

Visibility – you can’t secure what you can’t see. Begin by mapping all open source and third-party dependencies – including transitive components – using software composition analysis (SCA).

Implement proactive prevention – reduce your attack surface by stopping threats before they enter your environment. Deploy package firewalls to block malicious or non-compliant components at the gate. Automate security policy enforcement so every dependency is vetted for compliance and security before being added to your codebase.

Adopt a layered defence strategy – no single tool is sufficient. Combine upstream package filtering with downstream detection for comprehensive coverage.

Empower developers – they are your first line of defence. AI-driven fix suggestions and automated pull requests accelerate remediation and help foster secure coding habits across teams.

Monitor continuously – use tools backed by real-time threat intelligence feeds to identify and mitigate new risks as they emerge. Continuously audit and update dependencies, automating alerts and patch management to reduce mean time to remediate and keep applications secure.

Contextualise risk prioritisation – prioritise remediation based on exploitability, business impact and compliance obligations.

Preparing for the future of software supply chain management

Edros emphasises the strategies implemented today determine your team’s resilience tomorrow. “Building a secure software supply chain requires strategic investments in technology and people. Invest in automation for vulnerability detection and remediation. Ensure your tools offer the broadest language coverage, including modern frameworks, to secure your diverse software portfolio. Scalable solutions that grow with your business needs ensure long-term utility and reduce the need for constant tool replacement.”

Edros says organisations need visibility into emerging threats to protect their applications proactively. “Real-time insights allow you to block malicious packages before they impact your delivery timelines. Enhance security training and mentorship for your developers. Empower your team with the knowledge to write secure code from the start.”

Software supply chain management in 2026 is an operational necessity. Edros explains, as third-party code and AI-generated components increase complexity, engineering managers must adopt scalable, efficient and seamlessly integrated security solutions. “By prioritising critical debt, protecting pipelines with automation and proving your security posture, you empower your team to deliver high-quality, secure software on time. Embed security early in the SDLC, streamline your workflows and stop discovering critical flaws late in the game. Speak to the experts at CASA Software to learn more about embedding Veracode’s best practices into your operations,” concludes Edros.