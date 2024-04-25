Vertiv adds new single-phase, global voltage output UPS models to fast-growing lithium-ion portfolio

Karsten Winther, president for Vertiv in the EMEA region.

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today introduced the extension of the Vertiv Liebert GXT5 Lithium-Ion double-conversion, online uninterruptible power supply (UPS) system for 5kVA-10kVA Global Voltage (GV) (200V-240V; Default 230V) applications.

This expansion of the Liebert GXT5 Lithium-Ion line to 10kVA (from 1-3kVA) further rounds out the Vertiv portfolio of lithium-ion UPS systems and solutions for the edge of the network. Vertiv is now accepting orders for the new 5-10kVA GV models in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and shipping from current inventories.

Vertiv Liebert GXT5 Lithium-Ion model.

The Liebert GXT5 Lithium-Ion models are designed for the smaller spaces typical of the network edge, with a convertible rack/tower design and only a 3U (5kVA to 10kVA UPS) rack height. These GXT5 LI GV models include an integrated maintenance bypass cabinet preserving additional rack U-space. All Liebert GXT5 Lithium-Ion UPS systems come with a five-year limited warranty.

The higher power density of lithium-ion batteries enabled Vertiv to pack more runtime in less space compared to a typical UPS with valve-regulated lead acid (VRLA) batteries, and that runtime can be extended with up to eight external battery cabinets.

With improved performance at higher operating temperatures and longer life expectancy, the lithium-ion batteries in the Liebert GXT5 Lithium-Ion reduce the total cost of ownership by up to 50% compared to VRLA solutions.

In addition, lithium-ion batteries typically last eight to 10 years, compared to about three to five years for VRLA batteries, reducing or eliminating the cost and inconvenience of battery replacements during the life of the UPS.

“With this expanded offering, Vertiv is poised to capitalise on the expected rapid growth of lithium-ion batteries,” stated Karsten Winther, president for Vertiv in the EMEA region. “The Liebert GXT5 Lithium-Ion UPS offers compactness, versatility and low-maintenance, presenting an efficient solution perfectly suited for remote sites with minimal onsite technical support.”

According to Omdia, lithium-based battery adoption for UPS in data centres is expected to continue its fast growth and soon dominate the UPS battery market, reaching 65% of global revenue by 2030.

For more information on the Vertiv LiebertXT5 Lithium-Ion UPS family or other Vertiv power and cooling solutions, visit vertiv.com.