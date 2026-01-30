Vertiv announces new AI-powered predictive maintenance service for modern data centres, AI factories. (Image: Vertiv)

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), which positions itself as a global leader in critical digital infrastructure, today announced the launch of Vertiv Next Predict, an AI-powered managed service that fundamentally transforms data centre maintenance. Moving beyond traditional time-based and reactive models, the service industrialises operations by analysing asset behaviour before risks materialise. Vertiv Next Predict is the latest advancement in Vertiv’s integrated AI infrastructure portfolio, designed to deliver predictive intelligence across power, cooling and IT systems – creating a unified, resilient foundation for AI-driven data centres.

As AI workloads reshape the data centre landscape, facilities require improved visibility and control across critical infrastructure to maintain operational continuity and performance at scale. Implementing advanced analytics and predictive maintenance strategies helps organisations address these challenges and maintain consistent performance across distributed environments.

“Data centre operators need innovative technologies to stay ahead of potential risks, as compute intensity rises and infrastructures evolve,” said Ryan Jarvis, vice-president of the global services business unit at Vertiv. “Vertiv Next Predict helps data centres unlock uptime, shifting maintenance from traditional calendar-based routines to a proactive, data-driven strategy. We move from assumptions to informed decisions by continuously monitoring equipment condition and enabling risk mitigation before potential impacts to operations.”

Vertiv Next Predict leverages AI-based anomaly detection to continuously analyse operating conditions and identify deviations from expected behaviours at an early stage, and a predictive algorithm that assesses potential operational impact to determine risk and prioritise response. Root cause analysis then isolates the contributing factors to support efficient and targeted resolution. Based on system data and the specific operational context, prescriptive actions are defined and carried through to execution, with corrective measures performed by qualified Vertiv Services personnel.

Engineered for versatility and future growth, Vertiv Next Predict currently supports a broad and expanding range of Vertiv power and cooling platforms – including battery energy storage solutions (BESS) and liquid cooling components. More importantly, the service is designed with scalability in mind, to enable seamless integration with future data centre technologies as part of a unified, grid-to-chip service architecture. This forward-looking approach means customers can adopt Vertiv Next Predict today, with the knowledge that it can evolve alongside their infrastructure needs.

The Vertiv Services organisation has decades of service experience in critical digital infrastructure, a global network of Vertiv-trained technicians and AI-powered analytics.

For more information about Vertiv Next Predict or Vertiv’s end-to-end power and thermal management solutions – including Vertiv OneCore scalable prefabricated data centre infrastructure solution, Vertiv SmartRun modular overhead IT infrastructure system and Vertiv’s expanding portfolio for AI and high-density workloads, visit Vertiv.com.