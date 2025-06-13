Vertiv develops energy-efficient cooling, power reference architecture for NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 platform

Scott Armul, executive vice president of global portfolio and business units at Vertiv. (Image: Supplied)

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), which positions itself as a global leader in critical digital infrastructure, announced its energy-efficient 142kW cooling and power reference architecture for the NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 platform. In addition to fully integrated end-to-end cooling and power strategies for this next-generation platform, the reference architecture unlocks a new era of infrastructure design by shifting from traditional buildouts. Vertiv solutions are available as SimReady 3D assets in the NVIDIA Omniverse Blueprint for AI factory design and operations. The reference architecture can be customised for bespoke data centre designs to dramatically reduce planning times and reduce risk during the buildout process.

Vertiv works with NVIDIA and its data centre roadmaps to develop AI infrastructure strategies and deployment-ready designs that anticipate increased rack power densities. For example, Vertiv is collaborating with NVIDIA to support 800 VDC data centre power infrastructure for 1MW IT racks and beyond, with Vertiv solutions available starting in 2026.

“Building on our strong collaboration with NVIDIA and a shared vision to advance AI infrastructure, Vertiv is proud to release our comprehensive reference design and SimReady 3D assets for the NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 platform,” stated Scott Armul, executive vice-president of global portfolio and business units at Vertiv. "Vertiv solutions allow customers to not only scale faster, but to optimise their AI-focused data centres digitally before a single physical module is built.”

“By combining NVIDIA’s advanced AI platforms with Vertiv’s expertise in power and cooling infrastructure, we’re enabling customers to deploy next-generation data centres that are more efficient, scalable and ready for the most demanding AI workloads,” said Dion Harris, senior director of HPC and AI Infrastructure at NVIDIA. “Together, we’re helping organisations unlock new levels of performance and sustainability as they build the future of AI.”

The reference architecture for NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 is part of the Vertiv 360AI infrastructure platform, designed to help customers navigate integrated solutions for powering and cooling AI workloads and other high-performance computing applications.

Key benefits of Vertiv’s reference architecture and SimReady 3D assets for the NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 design include:

Simulation to deployment in one path: Leveraging NVIDIA Omniverse technologies in the architecture bridges physical and digital infrastructure, enabling real-time system-level collaboration across IT, facilities and engineering teams – allowing customers to test, optimise and validate the design before a single component is built.

Leveraging NVIDIA Omniverse technologies in the architecture bridges physical and digital infrastructure, enabling real-time system-level collaboration across IT, facilities and engineering teams – allowing customers to test, optimise and validate the design before a single component is built. Built for the age of AI reasoning: Supporting rack densities up to 142kW, the reference architecture for NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 defines the new benchmark for accelerated infrastructure – engineered for AI factories at scale.

Supporting rack densities up to 142kW, the reference architecture for NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 defines the new benchmark for accelerated infrastructure – engineered for AI factories at scale. Accelerated performance, scale and speed: Delivering 1.5x more AI performance, up to 50% faster on-site builds and in 30% less physical space, Vertiv’s reference architecture for NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 enables customers to scale AI infrastructure with unprecedented agility and energy efficiency.

Delivering 1.5x more AI performance, up to 50% faster on-site builds and in 30% less physical space, Vertiv’s reference architecture for NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 enables customers to scale AI infrastructure with unprecedented agility and energy efficiency. Thermal flexibility meets efficiency gains: Liquid cooling-ready, supporting both air- and hybrid-cooled configurations, achieves up to 70% better annual energy efficiency allowed by higher water temperatures.

Liquid cooling-ready, supporting both air- and hybrid-cooled configurations, achieves up to 70% better annual energy efficiency allowed by higher water temperatures. Design, deploy, operate – globally: Backed by 4 000+ Vertiv field service engineers globally, Vertiv’s reference architecture for GB300 NVL72 brings unmatched scalability, serviceability and supply chain reliability to global AI roll-outs.

As global AI demand accelerates exponentially, Vertiv is constantly working to deliver critical energy-efficient cooling and power solutions to enable AI-ready infrastructure to run the next generation of AI factories.

To learn more, visit Vertiv.com.