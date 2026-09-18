Vertiv partners with Pinnacle ICT to extend critical digital infrastructure reach across southern Africa

Henry Myburgh, senior regional account manager southern Africa at Vertiv (l) with Richard Lace, business unit manager at Pinnacle ICT (r).

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), which positions itself as a global leader in critical digital infrastructure, has announced a distribution partnership with Pinnacle ICT, which positions itself as Africa’s leading ICT company, extending the availability of Vertiv’s power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions portfolio across the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region.

"Our distribution partnership with Pinnacle ICT extends the reach of Vertiv's portfolio through a well-established channel organisation with the technical expertise, market presence and partner ecosystem needed to help customers across the region to enable current and future digitalisation needs," explains Henry Myburgh, senior regional account manager: southern Africa at Vertiv.

The distribution partnership covers traditional channel partners, systems integrators, managed service providers and enterprise customers, while also making selected Vertiv solutions available through online retail channels for organisations requiring rapid procurement of standard infrastructure products.

According to Richard Lace, business unit manager at Pinnacle ICT, the partnership represents a natural extension of Pinnacle's long-term strategy to build one of the region's most comprehensive enterprise technology portfolios.

"As organisations continue investing in AI, cloud, edge computing and digital transformation across the SADC region, they are increasingly looking for integrated infrastructure solutions rather than individual technologies. Vertiv is recognised globally as a leader in critical digital infrastructure, offering solutions spanning power protection and distribution, thermal management, racks and enclosures, as well as infrastructure monitoring and management, making it an excellent fit for our enterprise portfolio," says Lace.

Beyond access to Vertiv's portfolio, customers will also benefit from Pinnacle's value-added distribution capabilities, including pre-sales consulting, infrastructure design, solution architecture, product sizing, technical enablement, logistics and ongoing channel support.

The partnership will provide for a broad range of sectors where resilient digital infrastructure is business-critical, including government, financial services, healthcare, education, mining, cloud service providers, managed service providers and data centre operators.

"We see significant long-term potential for this partnership," Lace concludes. "Our focus is on building a Vertiv partner ecosystem across the SADC region through investment in skills, technical enablement and channel development, while helping our channel partners to gain from growing opportunities in AI-ready infrastructure and digital transformation."

For more information about Vertiv and its end-to-end portfolio of solutions and services, visit Vertiv.com.