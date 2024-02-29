Vertiv takes Accelerate to Durban, Cape Town

Vertiv’s Accelerate 2.0 executive forums will take place in Durban on 5 March and Cape Town on 7 March.

Following a highly successful data centre infrastructure roadshow in Johannesburg last year, Vertiv, in partnership with ITWeb, will host the next legs of its Accelerate African roadshow in Cape Town and Durban in March.

At these events, data centre infrastructure decision makers will find out how to overcome infrastructure costs and challenges, and move into the future.

At Accelerate Johannesburg, CIOs and data centre managers highlighted data centre concerns such as load shedding, cooling, power management, costs and skills shortages, along with scaling and creating sufficient capacity, enabling speed, and aligning with sustainability goals. Vertiv showcased its cutting edge solutions to address these challenges using intelligent infrastructure.

Vertiv’s Accelerate 2.0 executive forums will be hosted on 5 March in Durban and on 7 March in Cape Town and will outline the latest innovations for modern data centres and explore the latest trends and opportunities in this space.

These immersive experiences will highlight new mega data infrastructure and solutions such as Vertiv’s revolutionary intelligent SmartCabinet, Vertiv SmartRow and Vertiv SmartMod, and will deep dive into key topics such as scaling up with a micro data centre, data centre optimisation and efficiency, and Vertiv’s technology horizon 2030.

Eben Owen, senior business director - Anglophone Africa at Uptime Institute Professional Services, will reveal Data Centre Trends and Survey Results for 2023.

Delegates will also get expert insights from Wojtek Piorko, MD at Vertiv Africa; Jon Abbott, technologies director & industry advisory, Strategic Clients EMEA at Vertiv; Jonathan Duncan, technical director Africa Region at Vertiv; George Moss, enterprise director Southern Africa at Vertiv; Cor Van Nugteren, GM of Thermal at ISF ICT; and Nils Gerstle, MD at Collaboretix Enterprise Consulting.

Accelerate 2.0 will be staged at the following venues:

5 March at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Umhlanga in Durban https://www.itweb.co.za/event/vertiv-accelerate-2-0-durban/

7 March at The Capital 15 on Orange in Cape Town

https://www.itweb.co.za/event/vertiv-accelerate-2-0/