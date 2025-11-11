Vertiv to spotlight AI-ready infrastructure, next-gen solutions at AfricaCom 2025

Visit the Vertiv Virtual Showroom at AfricaCom 2025. (Image: Vertiv)

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), which positions itself as a global leader in critical digital infrastructure solutions, will showcase its advanced AI-ready portfolio at the upcoming AfricaCom 2025, from 10 to 13 November at the Cape Town International Conference Centre in Cape Town, South Africa.

Vertiv’s managing director for Africa, Wojtek Piorko, will participate in a data centre-focused fireside panel discussion on Tuesday, 11 November 2025, entitled: ‘Africa for Digital Africa – Where do we need to be by 2030?’ Piorko and fellow panellists will explore local data centre considerations for AI deployments, the shift in thinking expected at a national level, planning decisions and opportunities and challenges within the sector.

At the Vertiv booth, attendees can learn more about Vertiv 360AI, a comprehensive portfolio of validated designs spanning the complete power train and thermal chain, together with remote management and life cycle service; as well as Vertiv OneCore, a scalable, factory-assembled solution integrating power, thermal and IT infrastructure for 5MW+ AI deployments. In addition, Vertiv EnergyCore Grid, a scalable, high-capacity battery energy storage system (BESS), and a scaled model of Vertiv SmartAisle, a flexible, pre-engineered infrastructure offering for edge computing and smaller data centres, will be on display at the show.

Wojtek Piorko, managing director for Africa at Vertiv.

Says Piorko: “AfricaCom is the continent’s premier technology gathering, reinforcing South Africa’s role as a hub for African digital and technological development. Our customers across Africa are experiencing rapid growth in mobile connectivity, cloud adoption and AI-driven applications. From strengthening critical digital infrastructure to enabling scalable growth at the edge and in the cloud, we look forward to collaborating with stakeholders to support Africa’s digital future and readiness for whatever comes next.”

Vertiv invites all AfricaCom 2025 attendees to explore its advanced infrastructure solutions at the upcoming event, where the interactive Vertiv XR App offers an innovative way for IT managers, data centre operators and partners to visualise Vertiv solutions through the power of augmented reality.

Visitors can also explore the Vertiv Virtual Showroom, featuring realistic 3D models of the company’s latest infrastructure portfolio, including fully integrated rack systems, high-efficiency cooling solutions and smart power management systems.

Register to participate in this year’s AfricaCom 2025 by visiting https://atf.informafestivals.com/2025/registrations/General, or click here to schedule a consultation with Vertiv.