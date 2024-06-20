Vertiv’s ‘simply exceptional’ partner programme support empowers TechExpress African growth

From left: Aura Kemp, reseller manager at Vertiv; Reza Bodiat, director, 3rd party solution sales at TechExpress; Vertiv Africa distribution manager Dirk Cilliers; George Moss, enterprise sales director for southern Africa at Vertiv; Robin Nunn, marketing manager at TechExpress; and Amitesh Kumar, integrated rack business manager at Vertiv.

There are partner programmes aplenty in the IT industry – and then there are partner programmes that make a tangible difference to all parties involved in the relationship. One example of a programme making an impact is the flourishing relationship between Vertiv, which positions itself as a global leader in critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, and TechExpress, a South African-based provider of enterprise solutions as well as PC parts and accessories.

The partnership was initially formed in June 2020 with Vertiv and TechExpress, the exclusive authorised provider of third-party solutions to the Dell Technologies Africa region.

Now, according to Robin Nunn, marketing manager at TechExpress, the company has achieved the highest level as a Vertiv partner – Diamond Elite – by harnessing the power of Vertiv’s comprehensive edge solutions, including Integrated Modular Solutions (IMS) such as the Vertiv SmartCabinet and Vertiv SmartMod, to provide customers across a wide range of industry sectors with a complete one-stop, customised data centre solution.

“We’ve been able to draw on Vertiv’s simply exceptional end-to-end support – from initial customer presentations through solutions crafting, logistics, installation and post-sales technical support – to both grow TechExpress’ African footprint and experience strong and sustainable revenue growth in the edge computing arena,” says Nunn. “Through our partnership with Vertiv, we have delivered highly customised solutions to fit our customers’ exact infrastructure requirements – not a one-size-fits-all option – resulting in exceptional customer satisfaction, particularly with regards to value for money, a quality offering and excellent support.”

TechExpress’ partner relationship with Vertiv goes beyond what one would normally expect from a regular partner programme. From a marketing support perspective, TechExpress has also been able to leverage the Vertiv MDF (Marketing Development Fund) programme to full effect – hosting customised events to target specific customer segments with our combined data centre and edge computing solutions.

George Moss, enterprise sales director for southern Africa at Vertiv, says Vertiv’s partner programme has been developed to promote the mutual success of all parties involved.

“With TechExpress, our partner programme approach has clearly borne fruit. It demonstrates that at Vertiv, being a partner goes beyond lip service. Our commitment to empowering distributors and resellers like TechExpress to meet the complex customer demands around edge computing, digitalisation and other disruptive trends facing today’s data centre and wider IT landscape is very real.

“So, not only do rewards kick in from entry level, but we also ensure that person-to-person lines of communication remain open throughout the partnership – and that makes all the difference,” Moss concludes.

To find out more information on joining Vertiv’s Partner Programme, please click here.