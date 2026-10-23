VIDEO: ITWeb honours top CIOs of 2026

Pandelani Munyai, group CIO at Transnet, and Jochem Melis, CIO of cloud, infrastructure and core platforms at Absa, have won the public and private sector categories respectively at the ITWeb Brainstorm CIO Awards 2026.

Pandelani Munyai, group CIO of Transnet, and Jochem Melis, CIO of cloud, infrastructure and core platforms at Absa, have won the public and private sector categories, respectively, at the ITWeb Brainstorm CIO Awards 2026.

Theo Mabaso, group chief technology and information officer and group chief AI officer at Sanlam, received an honourable mention in the private sector category.

The awards were presented at the ITWeb Brainstorm CIO Banquet at the Four Seasons Hotel The Westcliff, in Johannesburg, on Thursday night.

Held in association with MTN Business, First Distribution and Microsoft, the awards recognise CIOs whose leadership, innovation and technology initiatives have delivered measurable results for their organisations.

Adrian Hinchcliffe, ITWeb editor-in-chief, said he was heartened by the diversity of organisations represented among the finalists.

"Through the interview process, it was fascinating to hear how they’re all adapting to the demands of clients and citizens.”

Speaking to ITWeb after receiving the public sector award, Munyai said the recognition was a vote of confidence in Transnet’s digital transformation efforts, including its move away from legacy infrastructure and manual processes.

Pandelani Munyai, CIO at Transnet and Jochem Melis, CIO of cloud, infrastructure and core platforms at Absa. (Photograph by Lesley Moyo)

“This award really means a lot. It's recognition of the work we are doing at Transnet. It's a vote of confidence,” he said.

Munyai said the state-owned logistics group had made progress in moving from traditional on-premises environments, to cloud platforms and implementing new technologies. Automation had also helped reduce its reliance on manual processes, he added.

He highlighted Transnet’s digitised procurement system as an example of the organisation’s technology transformation.

“One thing you may not hear much about in South Africa, other than at Transnet, is our tendering process. We run a fully digitised procurement system and no longer use manual boxes. Everything is digital."

Munyai added that the award recognises the contribution of employees and the support of the organisation’s leadership.

“This award is not only for me; it also recognises the effort they've put in, as well as the support of our leadership."

Munyai described his colleagues as a dedicated team, adding that Transnet’s executive committee and board were committed to changing the organisation from its traditional operating model into a digitally-transformed entity.

Pandelani Munyai receiving the award. (Photograph by Strike a Pose)

Team effort

Melis said winning the private sector award was a humbling experience and recognition of the work being done by Absa’s technology teams across the continent.

“Being nominated in the first place was an amazing feeling and a great way to cap off the year. Winning the award has left me feeling totally humbled."

He said the award reflects the collective effort behind the bank’s digital transformation.

“As a CIO, you're just one part of the transformation that happens in an organisation. It's really the team I work with, their commitment and their ambition that drive the progress we've been making at Absa across the continent.

“I'm fortunate to work with a number of really talented people across Absa. I think this award is as much for them as it is for me and what they've achieved.

“A CIO is just one person; it's a team that transforms an organisation. So this is the cherry on the cake.”

Reflecting on the other finalists, Melis said the competition was strong and praised the work being done by technology leaders across South Africa.

“Look, I cyberstalked some of them, and I think they were really tough people to compete against."

He added that experienced CIOs had helped shape his own approach to technology leadership.

“I think we in South Africa, we're really blessed with a lot of strong CIOs,” he said, adding that Africa had many talented people across the wider CIO community.

Diverse field of finalists

The public sector finalists were Maletsema Phofu, CIO of the University of Johannesburg; Sylvia Sathekge, CIO of the National Health Laboratory Service; Tandile Stuurman, CIO of the Department of Public Service and Administration; and Tumelo Zwane, CIO of the Special Investigating Unit.

Jochem Melis receiving his award. (Photograph by Strike a Pose)

The private sector finalists were Assaad Honein, group CIO of Motus; Sne Dlamini, group CIO and digital officer at Sasol; Strini Mudaly, CIO of Gold Fields; and Werner Leithgöb, IT director for Southern Africa at Lactalis.

The 2025 awards were won by Khomotso Molabe, group CIO for personal and private banking at Standard Bank, in the enterprise category, and Tando Luyaba, CIO of the Information Regulator, in the public sector category.

Both returned as judges for this year’s awards, alongside Brainstorm editor Matthew Burbidge and ITWeb senior consulting editor Ranka Jovanovic.