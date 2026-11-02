‘Virtual migration’ drains experienced tech workers from SA

Lehlohonolo Mokenela, managing director of Africa Analysis and telecommunications analyst. (Image by Lesley Moyo)

South African companies are facing an increasing challenge when it comes to finding technology talent.

While local demand for artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced digital skills is growing fast, a quiet wave of “virtual migration” is draining experienced tech workers from the local market. This trend is forcing more than half of South African organisations to hire international service providers for their core IT needs.

According to the 2026 IITPSA ICT Skills Survey by the Institute of Information Technology Professionals South Africa (IITPSA), 52% of local enterprises outsource IT functions internationally.

The research, executed in partnership with Africa Analysis, derived its insights from online questionnaires capturing both corporate employer constraints across 20 industry sectors and career sentiments from the ICT practitioner workforce.

This comes as the digital economy accounts for 15% of the global GDP, equivalent to $16 trillion, according to Lehlohonolo Mokenela, managing director of Africa Analysis and telecommunications analyst, who presented the findings of the survey during the IITPSA Workforce Intelligence Conference in Johannesburg on Friday.

When asked why they bypass the domestic market, 22.2% of employers cited a lack of skills locally as key to outsourcing from overseas, while about 18% of respondents believe overseas providers offer better quality services.

The driver behind this offshore shift is not just physical emigration, but a rapidly expanding virtual brain drain enabled by global remote work models.

With foreign technology firms offering hard-currency remuneration, while employees remain physically in South Africa, local enterprises find themselves competing directly against US and European balance sheets.

“South African ICT professionals increasingly have access to employment opportunities from international companies while remaining resident in South Africa. As a result, local employers often compete not only against domestic firms but also against international organisations able to offer globally benchmarked remuneration packages,” noted the survey.

Primary career aspirations

The research reveals that over 50% of South African ICT practitioners are either currently working remotely for international companies, or actively planning to do so. Among senior engineers, software architects and data scientists, international remote work has transitioned from a temporary post-pandemic perk into a primary career aspiration.

Statistics reflect that talent is already crossing borders: 22% of practitioners are working remotely, 33.3% are planning to work remotely, and 30.8% are considering it, creating a severe supply-demand imbalance.

While local universities and private academies continue to output ICT graduates, enterprise leaders report a critical shortage of mid- to senior-level professionals who possess the practical experience required to architect complex corporate systems. Employers surveyed identified a lack of workplace experience (24%) and shortcomings in the education and training system (20%) as the primary structural drivers of the ICT skills gap.

Far from reducing headcount or alleviating the need for tech workers, the rapid enterprise roll-out of AI has exacerbated the talent bottleneck.

AI and machine learning have surged to become the top technology priority for South African organisations (34%), surpassing traditional focus areas such as information security (28%) and data management (21%).

Furthermore, 61% of surveyed practitioners cited AI and machine learning as the discipline suffering from the single most acute skills shortage in the country.

Skills deficit shift

Mokenela highlighted that the skills deficit has shifted from a human resources administrative challenge into a primary operational bottleneck.

“South Africa serves as a sort of staging point for a lot of global companies that are looking to expand into the rest of the continent. You have the likes of Google, Microsoft, and those other players looking to set up digital infrastructure or invest in the country. But one of the challenges that they do highlight is the digital skills gap. They say there's an issue with having the right skills locally, and they now have to bring their own people into the country,” he said.

To survive the talent squeeze, South African corporates are being forced to rethink both their recruitment channels and their internal training models.

Traditional recruitment through employment agencies and university pipelines now accounts for less than a third of enterprise hiring. Instead, 28% of organisations rely on online platforms, while 17% use employment agencies, employing through word of mouth, and universities are tied at 11%.

On the retention front, local companies are learning that financial incentives alone cannot stem the tide of virtual migration. Flexible working arrangements (44%) and development programmes (41%) have emerged as the most effective retention tools utilised by local firms to keep teams engaged.

The report cautions that increasing the gross number of university graduates will not solve the enterprise technology crisis. Unless industry stakeholders, academia and government align to create accelerated workplace-learning pathways, micro-credentials and aggressive talent-retention frameworks, the country risks becoming an exporter of raw remote talent while paying a premium to outsource its own enterprise IT needs overseas.

“Ultimately, South Africa's digital future will be determined not by its access to technology alone, but by its ability to build the human capital required to create value from technology. The ICT skills gap represents one of the country's most important economic challenges, but it is also one of its greatest opportunities,” the report concluded.