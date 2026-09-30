Visa launches Visa Infinite Series in SA to help meet evolving cardholder expectations

Lineshree Moodley, Country Manager for Visa, South Africa.

Visa, which positions itself as a world leader in digital payments, today announced the launch of the Visa Infinite Series in South Africa through its banking partners, evolving its premium proposition to reflect how affluent customers’ expectations are changing. The platform brings together global payment performance, services and curated experiences that issuers can shape for their customers and evolve over time.

Modern affluence calls for a more adaptive premium platform

Affluent customers increasingly expect premium experiences to feel personal, seamless and relevant across different stages of life. Visa Infinite Series is designed for that shift, evolving from a more traditional fixed premium proposition towards a flexible platform that can adapt as customers’ needs change. For issuers, Visa Infinite Series provides a globally recognised framework they can shape around local customer needs, helping differentiate premium portfolios, support acquisition and deepen engagement, loyalty and long-term value. With the new Visa Infinite Series, Visa brings together global payment performance, services, curated experiences and enhanced digital access in a flexible platform issuers can shape around local customer needs:

Payment confidence and services that help reduce friction in everyday and high-value moments, using only capabilities approved and available in the market.

that help reduce friction in everyday and high-value moments, using only capabilities approved and available in the market. Flexible product design and digital delivery that help issuers shape relevant propositions and make premium experiences and services easier to discover and use.

that help issuers shape relevant propositions and make premium experiences and services easier to discover and use. Enhanced digital access that makes benefits easier to discover and use through more intuitive digital experiences and more tailored personalisation over time. This includes curated travel discovery through Visa Destinations, Visa’s global travel inspiration platform that helps travellers discover unique experiences across some of the world's most vibrant destinations, including Dubai, London, Paris, Singapore, Tokyo, New York and Sydney.

that makes benefits easier to discover and use through more intuitive digital experiences and more tailored personalisation over time. This includes curated travel discovery through Visa Destinations, Visa’s global travel inspiration platform that helps travellers discover unique experiences across some of the world's most vibrant destinations, including Dubai, London, Paris, Singapore, Tokyo, New York and Sydney. Curated experiences across travel, dining, sports, arts and entertainment and wellness. Some of the partners include gastronomy experiences with SupperClub dining; luxury lifestyle concierge providers Quintessentially and Ten; hospitality and luxury hotel partners including Banyan Group and Lacure Villas; travel partners such as Jet Class and Kensington Yachts. Visa Infinite Series cardholders also enjoy exclusive privileges with luxury retail partners such as Printemps and La Samaritaine.

Lineshree Moodley, Country Manager for Visa, South Africa, said: “Affluent expectations are changing. With the new Visa Infinite Series, we are giving issuers a flexible platform that brings together Visa’s global scale, payment performance, services and curated experiences, while allowing them to create value that is relevant in each market. The result is a premium proposition that can evolve with customers and deepen relationships over time.”