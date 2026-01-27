Visual search tool Amazon Lens now available in SA

Amazon Lens uses computer vision and AI to simplify product searches.

E-tailer Amazon.co.za has introduced image-based shopping tool, Amazon Lens, in South Africa, allowing customers to search for products using images rather than text.

According to a statement, the feature enables users to upload images, screenshots or use a smartphone camera to identify products listed on the online shopping site.

It also supports barcode scanning to retrieve product information and compare pricing and delivery options.

Amazon Lens includes an image selection function that allows users to highlight a specific item within an image containing multiple objects. The tool then returns visually similar products, which can be filtered by criteria such as price, customer ratings and delivery options.

Robert Koen, MD of Amazon Sub-Saharan Africa, says the feature is intended to reduce reliance on precise product descriptions when searching.

“We continue to innovate to help customers quickly find products without becoming experts in product terminology. At Amazon, our artificial intelligence ( AI ) applications are designed to make customers' lives better and easier.

“This practical approach extends across our store, from deep learning algorithms that analyse sizing relationships between brands, to tools that make goods easier to find. We're using AI to solve everyday problems, making shopping more intuitive, personalised and friction-free."

Amazon Lens uses computer vision algorithms to analyse the image. The system identifies distinct objects within the image, separating items from backgrounds or other objects. Features like circle-to-search allow users to select a specific item within a busy image.

Amazon says the feature is available through the camera icon in the search bar of the Amazon Shopping app.