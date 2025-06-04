Amazon SA expands offerings with new categories

Amazon SA’s new shopping categories have been curated for local customers, it says.

Online shopping site Amazon South Africa is expanding its product offerings with the launch of three everyday essentials categories: groceries, pet food, and vitamins and supplements.

According to a statement, this selection brings thousands of new non-perishable food items, pet food products, and health supplements to customers across the country.

The new selection includes international brands like Nestle, Red Bull and Starbucks, and local brands like Beacon, Simba and Koo, catering to the diverse needs of South African households, says the company.

“Since our launch, we've been listening closely to customer feedback, and groceries, pet supplies, and health supplements have consistently been among their top requests,” says Robert Koen, Amazon MD for Sub-Saharan Africa.

“This expansion represents our commitment to becoming a one-stop shopping destination that meets the everyday needs of South African families, while offering reliable delivery that customers expect from Amazon.”

The online retailer says it has seen steady growth in sales, with thousands of new local shoppers using its platform every week.

Amazon is facing stiff competition from local e-tailer Takealot, and Chinese e-commerce players Shein and Temu, in the South African market.

“Our expanded selection, which we will continue to grow, has been carefully curated with South African customers in mind,” adds Philile Mabolloane, retail head for consumables at Amazon South Africa.

“We've focused on bringing together a compelling mix of everyday essentials, trusted brands and unique specialty products that aren't always easily accessible in all parts of the country. The initial customer response has been extremely positive, particularly for our bulk buying options and multipack savings across all three categories.”

The expanded selection is available through the Amazon mobile app and at www.amazon.co.za.

South African customers can get free standard same-day and next-day delivery on items shipped by Amazon. The e-tailer now has over 4 300 pickup points around the country.