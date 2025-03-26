Takealot franchise initiative targets township economy

Selected Takealot franchisees will undergo an intensive, mandatory six-week training programme.

Takealot Group has launched its franchisee development programme in Gauteng, in efforts to expand its e-commerce ecosystem to townships across the province.

According to a statement, this project − part of the Takealot Township Economy Initiative (TTEI) − aims to empower township-based SMMEs and entrepreneurs by offering franchise opportunities that unlock the e-commerce ecosystem in the township economy.

Takealot franchises serve as collection and delivery hubs for items ordered from the platform. This enables Takealot Group to get closer to the consumer, enable SMME growth in townships and offer them listing opportunities on SA’s biggest e-commerce platform.

The regions selected to expand the franchise network include Soshanguve and Mamelodi in Pretoria, Tembisa and Vosloorus in Ekurhuleni, and Carletonville in Merafong.

“We are excited to announce the launch of the recruitment of franchisees across various Gauteng townships,” says Frederik Zietsman, CEO of Takealot Group.

“This move is part of our ongoing commitment to drive growth within the township economy, where our e-commerce ecosystem is strategically positioned to support and empower township SMMEs and entrepreneurs.

“We believe there is immense untapped potential in the townships and by opening more franchisees in the townships, we are ensuring the same efficiency and convenience in other parts of the country is delivered to the township-based consumer.

“Beyond the business advantages, this initiative is about living our purpose of changing lives in South Africa for the better through e-commerce, fostering inclusive economic growth, backing local entrepreneurs and creating long-lasting job opportunities.”

Selected franchisees will undergo an intensive, mandatory six-week training programme to equip them with the necessary knowledge and skills to manage their franchises successfully. They will be equipped with the tools, training and platforms needed to thrive in a digital economy, addressing the challenges faced by historically disadvantaged communities, says the company.

“Takealot Group’s aim with the TTEI is to support franchise owners in townships, over the next five years,” adds Zietsman.

“Franchise owners will receive financial and technical assistance, with no franchise fees required. This means working together with them and growing their businesses with them as we grow the Takealot Group’s business, enabling them to invest back into their communities, employ people from within their communities, ultimately ensuring Takealot Group continues to lift as it rises.”

The criteria for applicants interested in being considered for the franchisee development programme includes:

Must be a South African citizen who currently resides in or comes from the areas where the franchisees are being recruited.

Possess a tertiary qualification in logistics, e-commerce, or business management, or 10+ years of relevant experience in running a business.

The applicant must own and operate their own business, and be operationally involved in the day-to-day running of their entity.

Strong financial acumen and a proven track record in business.

A clear criminal record, good credit history and strong references.