Takealot plans 20 000 jobs by 2028 in township initiative

From left: Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi, Takealot Group CEO Frederik Zietsman, Takealot group executive chairperson Mamongae Mahlare, Gauteng MEC for economic development Tasneem Motara and Mr D Food CEO Alex Wörz.

Naspers-owned e-tailer Takealot has revealed plans to generate 20 000 jobs by 2028 through its Takealot Township Economy Initiative.

The announcement was made yesterday during an event in Mamelodi, Pretoria, where Takealot formalised its partnership with Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi and the Gauteng provincial government.

Takealot has set its sights on 20 Gauteng townships: Soweto, Tembisa, Alexandra, Katlehong, Mamelodi, Sebokeng, Soshanguve, Kagiso, Hammanskraal, Etwatwa, Ivory Park, Diepsloot, Vosloorus, Tsakane, Daveyton, Winterveld, Evaton, Ga-Rankuwa, Kwa-Thema and Mabopane.

US-based e-commerce giant Amazon is expected to open shop in South Africa this year. It is anticipated that it will challenge local players, such as Takealot, which for years have been enjoying the lion’s share of the local e-commerce market.

The Naspers-owned e-commerce group, which comprises SA’s biggest e-tailer Takealot.com, Mr D Food and Superbalist, has now set its sights on making profit after years of loss-making.

“Our marketplace empowers small businesses by providing a significant advantage in market access and removing entry barriers. There's immense untapped potential in townships that we aim to unlock,” said Takealot Group CEO Frederik Zietsman.

The initiative encompasses six strategic pillars to foster sustainable job creation and support historically-disadvantaged businesses:

Takealot's delivery team last metre driver development programme: Will train and onboard 2 000 drivers for the Takealot franchise network, offering free training and career development opportunities.

The Takealot personal shopper programme: Plans to recruit and onboard 5 000 personal shoppers by 2028, enabling them to earn commission fees by assisting consumers to buy on the Takealot platform.

The township franchise development programme: Will provide financial and technical support to 10 franchisees over five years, empowering them to establish and expand Takealot franchise operations.

The Mr D Mzansi trailblazer restaurant programme: Will boost sales for independent restaurants on the Mr D Platform by waiving sign-up fees, offering training, advertising credits up to R1 000 and promotions.

The Superbalist stock reseller programme: To support 10 resellers over five years by providing unsold or returned Superbalist stock at reduced rates, along with training and funding opportunities.

The Takealot marketplace SME and local industrialisation programme: To empower local manufacturers in townships by providing access to markets, logistics support, training and advertising credits.

"E-commerce currently captures a small portion of the retail market, largely due to underdeveloped online shopping in townships," Zietsman noted. "This presents a ripe opportunity for growth, especially in townships where traditional shopping methods are cumbersome.

“This initiative fosters a virtuous cycle, benefiting townships and South Africa as a whole by nurturing a thriving ecosystem.”

Gauteng MEC for economic development Tasneem Motara stressed the vital role of government-private sector collaboration in supporting small businesses. “Collaboration is essential as we lack resources, but by partnering, we leverage strengths, expanding impact exponentially. The private sector is crucial in addressing market access concerns and in policy implementation.”

Takealot group executive chairperson Mamongae Mahlare commented: “The intention is to extend this project to other townships across other provinces, to support the recovery of the country’s economy by boosting job creation and providing a platform for township entrepreneurs.”