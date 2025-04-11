Visually impaired youth get Cyber Sentinel Learnership opportunity

Len Viljoen, head of cyber security training at Hein Wagner Academy.

Applications for the Hein Wagner Academy and Absa Bank Cyber Sentinel Learnership are now open. The learnership is designed to empower visually impaired youths with the advanced skills and certifications needed to excel in the ever-evolving field of cyber security.

The two companies said in a joint statement that the three-year programme is expected to start on 1 August, in Worcester, Western Cape.

“The Cyber Sentinel Learnership aims to address critical skills shortages in cyber security by providing comprehensive training that includes both soft skills and internationally recognised technical certifications from industry leaders like CompTIA, Microsoft, Cisco, AWS and Fortinet,” reads the statement.

Len Viljoen, head of cyber security training at Hein Wagner Academy, said: “We are thrilled to have Absa Bank funding this unique opportunity for visually impaired youth. Our programme not only equips participants with essential technical skills but also fosters innovation, self-sufficiency and motivation, ensuring they are well-prepared for successful careers in cyber security.”

To be eligible to take part in the learnership, applicants should submit proof of permanent sight impairment (blind/visually impaired), hold a valid South African ID and an affidavit confirming a clear criminal record. Applicants must have a minimum of a matric or matric-equivalent certificate with at least 50% in English and maths or maths literacy, and be computer literate, with typing skills and screen reader experience. Eligible applicants must be between 18 and 32, not currently employed or enrolled in any formal learnership/internship programme, and willing to relocate to Worcester for the programme duration.

The Hein Wagner Academy and Absa Bank Limited are offering a unique learnership programme in Cyber Security, specifically designed for visually impaired youths.

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply by completing and submitting the application form: Hein Wagner Academy – Cyber Security Programme application for 2025

The programme was launched in 2021 and has produced alumni who are thriving in the cyber security space. “The success of the previous cohort underscores the effectiveness of the programme, with most graduates already employed in the cyber security field. This learnership offers a promising pathway to a rewarding career for visually impaired youth,” according to the statement.

Applicants must ensure all required documents are uploaded as the selection process is stringent.

The closing date for applications is 21 April. For more information, contact Viljoen on 023 346 6800 or e-mail len@heinwagneracademy.org.