Vivo debuts new smartphone as it eyes bigger market share

The V60 Lite 5G is Vivo’s latest new device in the South African market.

Chinese original equipment manufacturer (OEM) Vivo is aiming to clinch a top three spot in SA’s postpaid smartphone market, as it looks for bigger market share locally.

This is according to Tony Shi, general manager of Vivo SA, speaking at the unveiling of the brand’s latest device – the V60 Lite 5G – to media this morning.

“This year, our target was to get around 10% market share on postpaid,” Shi stated. “Next year, we hope we can get the top three spot on the Android system for postpaid.”

During the presentation, Jay Yang, Vivo SA go-to-market manager, revealed that Vivo was number four brand in the global smartphone rankings, with 8.2% market share in the past year.

In SA, he said, Vivo was listed among the top five Android brands in the postpaid market in 2024. However, the latest data shows the OEM is top four among Android brands locally.

In the second quarter of this year, the brand clinched the number four spot by global market standings, with 9.2% market share, according to Yang.

South Africa’s postpaid market is led by Samsung, Apple and Huawei, according to the GlobalStats StatCounter.

Vivo, Shi revealed, counts Samsung as its biggest competitor in the local market, telling journalists that the South Korean electronics giant is “strong” across all price bands.

“I think that is our key competitor, but all the Chinese OEMs are also here – Xiaomi, Honor, Huawei, Oppo – and they are also our competitors. However, our key competitors currently are Samsung and Honor. These are two brands that are very aggressive in the market currently.”

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo, which operates in more than 60 markets across the globe, has rolled out several devices in SA that range from entry-level, mid to premium smartphone segments. The company accounts for more than 500 million monthly active users globally.

The OEM entered SA’s highly-competitive smartphone market in 2019, coming out with devices like the X200 Pro, V50 5G and V50 5G Lite, V30e 5G, its Y series, and X50 series. The company plans to roll out its X300 series locally in February 2026.

According to Yang, the OEM shipped over 100 million smartphone units globally, in 2024.

For its latest offering in the South African market, Vivo describes the V60 Lite 5G as a device that balances premium features with accessibility.

With a 7.69mm design, the device is equipped with a 6 500mAh BlueVolt battery. It comes with 90W FlashCharge, powering the device from 1% to 100% in under an hour.

Vivo notes gamers will benefit from bypass charging, which directs power straight to the system instead of the battery. This is to reduce heat generation and keep performance stable.

The V60 Lite 5G is equipped with a 50MP Sony IMX882 main camera and Vivo’s AI master aura light portrait system.

The device is powered by AI imaging 3.0 and enabled with AI Erase 3.0 (including reflection removal), AI photo enhance and Vivo’s ‘super night’ algorithm for clear low-light shots. Both front and rear cameras support 4K video recording, enhanced with film camera mode.

“Smartphones have become central to our daily lives, and at Vivo, we believe they should deliver real value where it matters most,” said Shi. “From its 6 500mAh BlueVolt battery and Sony IMX882 camera, to our seven-star quality promise, it’s built as an all-day powerhouse that performs reliably in real life, not just on paper.”

Vivo’s V60 Lite 5G will be available in the local market in October, selling at a recommended retail price of R12 999.

It will also sell through Vodacom and Cell C stores and online. For Vodacom, it will be available for R579 per month on a 24-month contract, and R449 over 36 months. Cell C’s pricing model wasn’t announced at the launch event.