vivo launches Watch 3 with market-leading battery life

The vivo Watch 3 – 16-day power.

vivo, which positions itself as a global technology leader, has launched the vivo Watch 3, featuring an impressive battery life of up to 16 days. Setting a new standard in the smartwatch market, the vivo Watch 3 offers a user experience beyond the ordinary.

Market-leading battery life

The vivo Watch 3 excels with its ultra-long battery life, allowing users to stay connected without frequent recharging. "Battery life is important for smartwatch users, and the vivo Watch 3 delivers like no other," says Tony Shi, General Manager at vivo South Africa. "With up to 16 days of power on a single charge, this smartwatch is designed to keep pace with modern life, providing uninterrupted access to all its advanced features."

Elegant design and intuitive features

Beyond its standout battery life, the vivo Watch 3 features a sleek Asteroid Black finish and a stainless steel Smart Digital Crown for effortless navigation, paired with a black soft rubber band. Its light and thin body, weighing only 36g (excluding the band), offers comfort, and the ergonomic design ensures it sits perfectly on the wrist. The watch’s full AOD (Always On Display) offers a continuous and convenient view of the time and important notifications. With 5ATM water resistance, the vivo Watch 3 is durable enough for any scenario, whether swimming, showering or being caught in the rain. The watch’s smooth interface and comfortable vibration feedback further enhance the user experience.

Advanced health monitoring

The vivo Watch 3 is more than just a fitness tracker – it’s a comprehensive health and wellness companion. It features 24-hour heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring, stress tracking and advanced sleep analysis tools that provide valuable insights to improve health and well-being. The Advanced Multi-Channel Star Ring layout enhances tracking precision, offering eight-channel heart rate monitoring and 16-channel blood oxygen monitoring for comprehensive and accurate health data. Changes to the convex curve and height of the watch provide wearing comfort and signal stability during physical activities, while also reducing power consumption.

Personalised performance

Powered by vivo’s proprietary Origin OS, a custom Android-based operating system designed to enhance the user experience with intuitive navigation, user-centric design and optimised performance, the vivo Watch 3 offers seamless and personalised interactions.

The vivo Watch 3.

With a wide selection of customisable watch faces, users can effortlessly switch between professional and sporty styles with just a touch. The vivo Watch 3 also supports over 113 sports modes, delivering a tailored fitness experience that accurately tracks activities ranging from running and yoga to more specialised sports. Real-time insights provide precise feedback to help users meet their fitness goals. Additionally, the watch includes motion gesture controls, Bluetooth-enabled calling and music management, offering unmatched convenience in everyday use.

Comprehensive after-sales service for vivo Watch 3

Vivo offers exceptional after-sales support for the vivo Watch 3. Beyond the 12-month warranty, vivo provides complimentary software updates, system recovery and device maintenance to ensure the vivo Watch 3 operates at peak performance. Vivo also offers free maintenance services, including dust cleaning and performance optimisation.

The vivo Watch 3.

With a one-hour turnaround time for repairs and over 4 000 collection and drop-off points nationwide, vivo ensures convenient and accessible service, allowing vivo Watch 3 users to keep their smartwatch in top condition with minimal downtime. The vivo Watch 3 is now available at all Vodacom stores and all major networks in the coming months, priced at R5 999.