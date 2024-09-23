vivo launches Watch 3 with market-leading battery life

Johannesburg, 23 Sep 2024
vivo, which positions itself as a global technology leader, has launched the vivo Watch 3, featuring an impressive battery life of up to 16 days. Setting a new standard in the smartwatch market, the vivo Watch 3 offers a user experience beyond the ordinary.
Market-leading battery life
The vivo Watch 3 excels with its ultra-long battery life, allowing users to stay connected without frequent recharging. "Battery life is important for smartwatch users, and the vivo Watch 3 delivers like no other," says Tony Shi, General Manager at vivo South Africa. "With up to 16 days of power on a single charge, this smartwatch is designed to keep pace with modern life, providing uninterrupted access to all its advanced features."
Elegant design and intuitive features
Beyond its standout battery life, the vivo Watch 3 features a sleek Asteroid Black finish and a stainless steel Smart Digital Crown for effortless navigation, paired with a black soft rubber band. Its light and thin body, weighing only 36g (excluding the band), offers comfort, and the ergonomic design ensures it sits perfectly on the wrist. The watch’s full AOD (Always On Display) offers a continuous and convenient view of the time and important notifications. With 5ATM water resistance, the vivo Watch 3 is durable enough for any scenario, whether swimming, showering or being caught in the rain. The watch’s smooth interface and comfortable vibration feedback further enhance the user experience.
Advanced health monitoring
The vivo Watch 3 is more than just a fitness tracker – it’s a comprehensive health and wellness companion. It features 24-hour heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring, stress tracking and advanced sleep analysis tools that provide valuable insights to improve health and well-being. The Advanced Multi-Channel Star Ring layout enhances tracking precision, offering eight-channel heart rate monitoring and 16-channel blood oxygen monitoring for comprehensive and accurate health data. Changes to the convex curve and height of the watch provide wearing comfort and signal stability during physical activities, while also reducing power consumption.
Personalised performance
Powered by vivo’s proprietary Origin OS, a custom Android-based operating system designed to enhance the user experience with intuitive navigation, user-centric design and optimised performance, the vivo Watch 3 offers seamless and personalised interactions.
With a wide selection of customisable watch faces, users can effortlessly switch between professional and sporty styles with just a touch. The vivo Watch 3 also supports over 113 sports modes, delivering a tailored fitness experience that accurately tracks activities ranging from running and yoga to more specialised sports. Real-time insights provide precise feedback to help users meet their fitness goals. Additionally, the watch includes motion gesture controls, Bluetooth-enabled calling and music management, offering unmatched convenience in everyday use.
Comprehensive after-sales service for vivo Watch 3
Vivo offers exceptional after-sales support for the vivo Watch 3. Beyond the 12-month warranty, vivo provides complimentary software updates, system recovery and device maintenance to ensure the vivo Watch 3 operates at peak performance. Vivo also offers free maintenance services, including dust cleaning and performance optimisation.
With a one-hour turnaround time for repairs and over 4 000 collection and drop-off points nationwide, vivo ensures convenient and accessible service, allowing vivo Watch 3 users to keep their smartwatch in top condition with minimal downtime. The vivo Watch 3 is now available at all Vodacom stores and all major networks in the coming months, priced at R5 999.
vivo
vivo is a technology company that creates great products based on a design-driven value, with smart devices and intelligent services as its core. The company aims to build a bridge between humans and the digital world. Through unique creativity, vivo provides users with an increasingly convenient mobile and digital life.
While bringing together and developing the best local talents to deliver excellence, vivo is supported by a network of R&D centers including Shenzhen, Dongguan, Nanjing, Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai and Xi’an, focusing on the development of state-of-the-art consumer technologies, including 5G, artificial intelligence, industrial design, photography and other up-and-coming technologies. vivo has also set up an intelligent manufacturing network (including those authorised by vivo), with an annual production capacity of nearly 200 million smartphones. As of now, vivo has branched out its sales network across more than 60 countries and regions and is winning more than 500 million users worldwide with its superior products and services.
Following the company’s core values, which include Benfen*, user-orientation, design-driven value, continuous learning, and team spirit, vivo has implemented a sustainable development strategy, with the vision of developing into a healthier, more sustainable world-class corporation.
*“Benfen” is a term describing the attitude on doing the right things and doing things right – which is the ideal description of vivo’s mission to create value for society.