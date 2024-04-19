Vivo SA intros new additions to smartphone portfolio

The Vivo V30 5G smartphone is available across all four major networks in SA.

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo last night unveiled its V30 series – V30 5G and V30e 5G – adding more choice to its portfolio in the local market.

According to Vivo SA, the new series will be the first to retail across all four major networks – Vodacom, MTN, Cell C and Telkom. The smartphones will be available at 1 000 stores in SA.

The V30 5G and V30e 5G are priced at R19 999 and R13 999, respectively.

In SA, Vivo has rolled out a number of devices from its V-series and Y-series smartphone ranges.

Speaking at the launch event last night, Vivo SA GTM manager Jay Yang said design, camera, performance and the operating system are the four long-term priorities for the smartphone company.

“Our V-series is a leader in the realm of ultra-thin design. To bring the South African market the perfect phone, we redefined the ultra-thin smartphone…and the V30 5G achieved our goal to become the slimmest phone, with a 5 000mAh battery.

“This battery is the largest in the V-series smartphone range. It also has 80W FlashCharge technology and four-year battery health warranty. These are important features for smartphones in the local market because of issues like load-shedding.”

Founded in 1995, Vivo has a global footprint of over 500 million users across 60 countries and regions. The brand first entered SA’s smartphone market in December 2019, looking to compete with already well-established brands, including Huawei, Oppo, Xiaomi, Honor and Tecno.

This week, the IDC’s Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker showed global smartphone shipments increased 7.8% year-over-year, to 289.4 million units in the first quarter of 2024.

The Independent Communications Authority of SA’s latest State of the ICT Sector in SAreport shows the country’s total mobile cellular subscriptions reached 108 million in 2023. Similarly, smartphone subscriptions increased by 1.48% between 2022 and 2023, to more than 74 million.

At 6.78-inches, the V30 5G weighs 186g and has a 3D-curved display screen. It has512GB of onboard storage and 12GB RAM. The device is furnished with a 50MP camera.

“Our ambition for our V-series is for it to be the most professional portrait smartphone in the market,” said Yang, adding that this mainly because most users’ pictures are in portrait mode. “We want to bring our consumers studio-level portrait quality.”

The V30e 5G also features an ultra-thin 3D-curved display screen, portrait camera setup, 512GB storage capacity, 24GB RAM, as well as the 5 000mAh battery.

Vivo’s V30 5G is available in aqua or black and the V30e 5G comes in brown or green.

For more detailed specifications of the V30-series, click here.