Vivo SA unveils vivo V50 5G: Revolutionising mobile portrait photography

Vivo's most advanced portrait smartphone to date, the vivo V50 5G, is now available for purchase at a recommended selling price of R20 999 or on contract through major networks.(1) Featuring state-of-the-art ZEISS Professional Portrait technology, co-engineered with ZEISS, the V50 enhances visual quality, allowing users to capture and share memories with exceptional clarity and style. Beyond its imaging prowess, the vivo V50 features a sleek, aesthetic design powered by a long-lasting 6 000mAh (TYP)(2) BlueVolt battery and ultra-fast 90W FlashCharge. Built for durability, it also boasts the highest IP ratings available in a South African smartphone, with IP68 and IP69 certifications for superior water, dust, drop and scratch resistance, the company says.

"Vivo V-series has always been about empowering our users to capture life's precious moments," said Tony Shi, vivo South Africa General Manager. "With the V50 5G, we're taking another leap forward in mobile imaging. Its advanced portrait capabilities, durability, premium design and powerful performance meet the expectations for a smartphone in this price range. We're dedicated to delivering features that enhance every aspect of our customers' digital lives."

Master portrait photography with ZEISS innovation

The vivo V50 has an advanced camera system that ensures exceptional clarity and detail in every shot. Unlike conventional smartphones that highlight a single lens, the V50 features a flagship-level 50MP camera on each rear lens, delivering professional-grade images from every angle.

Capturing stunning images in low-light conditions is effortless with the 50MP3 ZEISS OIS main camera. Equipped with a 1/1.55-inch ultra-sensitive sensor, it maximises light intake for crisp, noise-free images even at night. Vivo's innovative VCS Camera-Bionic Spectrum further enhances image quality by mimicking the human eye for purer, truer colours. The Camera-Grade Ultra-Stable Stabilisation (CIPA 4.0 DSLR-Level Stabilisation)(4) significantly reduces motion blur and ghosting, ensuring smooth, shake-free results.

For those who love capturing expansive landscapes or group shots, the ZEISS ultra wide-angle camera offers a 119°(5) field of view, delivering breathtaking perspectives. Meanwhile, the 92°(6) ZEISS group selfie camera with autofocus ensures that every face is sharp and in focus – perfect for gatherings, celebrations and travel moments.

Bringing studio-quality lighting to mobile photography, AI Aura Light Portrait 2.0 introduces 143x ultra-soft fill light,(7) enhancing portraits with a natural glow while preserving skin texture. The ZEISS Multifocal Portrait feature allows users to frame shots at 23mm, 35mm or 50mm, providing professional-level depth and definition. Additionally, the vast ZEISS Style Bokeh collection – featuring Biotar, B-Speed and Distagon effects – adds an artistic, cinematic touch to every portrait.

The V50 also empowers users with innovative editing tools such as AI Erase 2.08, Live Cutout and Film Camera Mode, making on-the-go enhancements seamless and intuitive. When it’s time to capture videos, the V50’s 4K ultra-clear recording across all cameras ensures stunning detail and vibrancy, transforming everyday moments into cinematic masterpieces. Film Camera Mode adds a touch of vintage flair by replicating the textures and aesthetics of classic film photography, while Live Photo captures dynamic moments with a ZEISS Border Watermark and stylish colour-adaptive borders.

Sleek, slim and striking

Vivo ingeniously integrates a powerful 6 000mAh (TYP)(9) BlueVolt Battery into the V50 using its proprietary slim stacking technology, ensuring a perfect balance between cutting-edge performance and sleek design. This high-capacity battery effortlessly supports extended gaming sessions, back-to-back work calls and uninterrupted streaming, keeping up with the demands of modern, on-the-go lifestyles.

With its 90W FlashCharge,(10) the V50 can deliver up to six hours of talk time after just 10 minutes of charging from 1%.(11) To further optimise performance, AI Sleep Mode minimises overnight power consumption, while the smart charging engine intelligently adapts to user habits and preserves long-term battery durability that remains reliable even after four years of use.

The vivo V50 seamlessly blends cutting-edge technology with a sleek, premium design. Its Ultra Slim 4D Infinity Curved Screen offers an immersive edge-to-edge display, while the streamlined 41° Golden Curvature frame ensures a comfortable and ergonomic grip. Its elegantly curved corners enhance both usability and style, while vivo's advanced anti-mistouch technology minimises accidental taps – making it the ideal choice for intense gaming sessions where precision and control are key.

The Dual Ring Camera Module combines functionality with sophistication through luxury-grade engraving, a matte precision diamond pattern and high-gloss cut corners – showcasing vivo's dedication to meticulous craftsmanship.

V50 is available in a range of new aesthetic colour variants, each inspired by the beauty of nature. Starry Blue reflects the shimmering allure of the universe, with its captivating holographic effect. Satin Black offers timeless elegance with its sleek, metallic finish. The V50 takes design a step further by pioneering an industry-first Holographic Process,(12) creating a mesmerising 3D effect to the naked eye on the Starry Blue colourway.

Powering the V50 is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Mobile Platform, which delivers flagship-level performance offering a 15% boost in CPU performance and 50% improvement in GPU power.(13) Its AI Neural Network Unit and Imaging Signal Processor (ISP) ensure smooth app launches, enhanced gaming visuals and optimised daily tasks, all while maintaining efficiency. Backed by software testing evaluations, the system is designed to provide a seamless performance experience for up to 60 months.(14) With 12GB of RAM and up to 12GB of extended RAM,(15) the V50 allows you to run over 40 apps simultaneously with ease. Smart management of idle ROM space ensures faster performance and smoother multitasking, offering a fluid user experience even during heavy use. In addition, the V50 offers IP68 and IP69 Water and Dust Resistance,(16) making it ideal for various environments.

The vivo V50 isn’t just an upgrade – it’s a breakthrough in mobile imaging, design and performance. Whether you're a photography enthusiast capturing life's best moments, a trendsetter making a statement or a multitasker seeking seamless efficiency, the vivo V50 5G is your ultimate companion.

(1) The roll-out across networks will take place at different times.

(2) The typical battery capacity is 6 000mAh, and the rated capacity is 5 870mAh.

(3) Pixel value may vary under different camera modes and is subject to actual usage.

(4) CIPA 4.0 camera-level stabilisation is tested based on the CIPA 2014 test standard using the 23mm focal length of the main camera in the pitch and yaw.

(5) 109.2° after accounting for distortion.

(6) 90° after accounting for distortion.

(7) Compared to a regular flash, the softness of the Aura Light of V50 is increased by approximately 143 times. Data is obtained from vivo's laboratory tests.

(8) AI Erase 2.0 requires a network connection.

(9) The typical battery capacity is 6 000mAh, and the rated capacity is 5 870mAh.

(10) This product is equipped with a vivo standard charger which supports a charging power of up to 90W. The actual charging power is dynamically adjusted as the scene changes, and subject to actual use.

(11) Charging data comes from the vivo laboratory. The environment and phone temperature is 25°C±1°C. With 1% of battery level, all phone services and features turned off except for voice calls, screen off and an official standard charger and data cable used. Actual data may vary depending on the test environment, charging situation, original phone temperature, long-term battery wear and other factors.

(12) Holographic process applies to the Starry Blue edition only.

(13) Performance improvement data is obtained from the official Qualcomm website, which is an improvement over the previous generation.

(14) "60-month smooth experience" indicates that the product has passed the 60-month smoothness testing in vivo laboratory test environments through the optimisation of software, hardware, and other comprehensive technologies. However, 60-month smooth experience does not guarantee absolute freedom from lag. Due to differences in network environments, individual usage habits, and other factors, the actual experience may vary.

(15) The 12GB extended RAM is realised by software. Actual available ROM/RAM is less due to the storage of the operating system and pre-installed apps. Data is obtained from vivo laboratory tests. The memory version of the device may vary by region.

(16) This product has been tested under controlled laboratory conditions and is rated as IP68 and IP69 under IEC standard 60529-2013. IP68 water resistance test conditions: Submerged in static fresh water up to 1.5 metres for up to 30 minutes, with a temperature difference between the water and the device of less than 5°. IP69 water resistance test conditions: A rotation speed of (5±1) rpm, nozzle angles of 0°, 30°, 60°, and 90°, a flow rate of (15±1) L/min, a water temperature of (80±5), a test time of 30s/position, and the phone placed in a vertical position with the USB port facing down. This product is not a professional waterproof phone. The resistance to splashes, water, and dust is not permanent and may be reduced due to daily use. Do not immerse the phone in water, seawater or other liquids during daily use. Do not charge the phone when it is wet; instead, clean and dry it immediately. Damage caused by liquid ingress is not covered by the warranty.