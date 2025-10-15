Vivo X300 series launches, reimagining the mobile imaging experience

Stunning clarity, true-to-life colors, and professional-grade detail. vivo X300 captures every moment beautifully with its 200 MP ZEISS imaging system.

Vivo Global officially launched its new flagship X300 series in Shanghai yesterday, opening a new journey for mobile imaging. As a milestone commemorating the brand's 30th anniversary, the X300 series establishes a new paradigm as the "Dual Kings of 200 MP ZEISS Imaging".

Centred around professional-grade imaging, the X300 series also delivers comprehensive upgrades in performance, system experience and design, offering users a refined and versatile flagship solution.

The vivo X300 series introduces a breakthrough ZEISS APO 200MP super telephoto system on X300 Pro, while X300 features a revolutionary upgrade with its ZEISS 200MP super main camera. Powered by the Dimensity 9500 flagship platform and combined with vivo’s in-house Blueprint imaging chip V3+, the series achieves industry-leading 4K video creation through this “dual-chip integration".

In addition, the jointly defined Dimensity 9500's Ultra-Efficient Imaging NPU significantly enhanced motion snapshot capabilities. While imaging performance leaps forward, X300 series also brings an all-around evolution in flagship performance - with X300 Pro surpassing 4.1 million points in AnTuTu benchmarks under room temperature conditions. The X300 series also comes equipped with the new OriginOS 6, offering exceptional sustained smooth performance.

Putting users first: The evolution of vivo's 'in-house and collaborative R&D' strategy

The year 2025 marks the 30th anniversary of vivo. At the launch event, Huang Tao, Vice President of Product at vivo, shared the philosophy and persistence behind the brand's three-decade journey.

He stated: "For vivo, the most rewarding achievement lies in the moving moments preserved in our users' photo albums. From landlines to music phones, and today's imaging flagships, being able to accompany users over the long-term has been vivo's most valuable treasure over the past 30 years. While technology never stops advancing, vivo's commitment remains unchanged: to conscientiously create excellent products and become users' most enduring friend by offering truly worthwhile devices."

The complete vivo X300 Series lineup alongside the new vivo Photography Kit and ZEISS 2.35x Telephoto Extender.

Guided by the principle that "users are the starting point of every action," vivo has forged a unique path of synergistic collaboration, advancing both in-house research and open partnerships. On one hand, through deep insights into user needs and strategic collaborations with industry leaders across various fields, vivo transforms cutting-edge professional technologies into tailored user experiences. On the other hand, to address unique demands that industry currently cannot meet, vivo commits to long-term, large-scale resource investments, focusing on core technologies that define leading experiences.

Vivo X300 Pro: Reconstruct the photo experience with ultra-level imaging

As the flagship of the series, vivo X300 Pro's imaging system has achieved comprehensive technological upgrades. The all-new 85 mm 200 MP ZEISS APO Telephoto Camera on X300 Pro is a professional telephoto system with full coordination from the sensor and optics to stabilisation. At its core is the HPB large bottom sensor, co-developed by vivo and Samsung. It features 200MP and a 1/1.4-inch large sensor, representing Samsung's advanced high-resolution sensor technology. It is equipped with a f/2.67 aperture and ZEISS T* Coating, and holds the ZEISS APO certification. The entire module is also equipped with industry-leading CIPA 5.5-Rated Image Stabilisation, ensuring stable and clear shots even during telephoto shooting.

The jointly defined Dimensity 9500's Ultra-Efficient Imaging NPU, working in tandem with vivo's self-developed algorithms and the BlueImage Extreme Subject-Tracking Engine, enables X300 Pro to deliver outstanding motion tracking performance. It achieves not only millisecond-level tracking and shutter response but also improves tracking stability by over 200%. This makes it exceptionally capable in long-range snapshot scenarios at a 480mm equivalent reach, such as stages and sporting events. Particularly in concert scenarios, vivo's capability has been market-proven, having held the number one position in the rental market for seven consecutive months with a market share exceeding 50%. With further evolution in focus tracking and image quality, X300 Pro is set to solidify its status as the ultimate tool for capturing action.

The vivo X300 Series is powered by the co-developed MediaTek Dimensity 9500 flagship platform.

For the main camera, vivo X300 Pro features the LYT-828 sensor, jointly defined by vivo and Sony. It boasts a large 1/1.28-inch size and incorporates vivo's self-developed VCS 3.0 technology for more accurate colour rendition. Paired with this sensor is a newly designed optical module. It has a 24mm equivalent focal length and a large f/1.57 aperture. It also supports CIPA 5.5-Rated Image Stabilisation, with the stabilisation angle upgraded to ±1.5°, achieving a Gimbal-Grade level of stability. This provides a solid foundation for both video recording and low-light imaging. Thanks to this powerful hardware combination, vivo X300 Pro delivers Multi-Focal HD Portrait quality across the entire range from 24mm to 135mm.

Video recording capabilities have also been comprehensively upgraded. Powered by the Dual Flagship Chip setup, X300 Pro supports high-spec 4K 60fps Portrait Video. It offers unique video styles like Cold-White and Classic Negative, enabling users to capture cinematic-quality footage effortlessly. A key breakthrough in videography is achieved with X300 Pro: both its main and telephoto cameras support 4K 120fps Dual-Channel EIS. This allows for the creation of high-spec Dolby Vision HDR videos, a task that previously required a gimbal, now it can be accomplished effortlessly with just this device in hand.

For professional creators, X300 Pro supports 4K 120fps 10-Bit Log video recording across all focal lengths and incorporates a full ACES workflow. This facilitates colour management and multi-device colour grading synchronisation in editing software, establishing it as an imaging tool that meets professional demands. It truly puts cinematic-grade creative freedom into the hands of every user.

Vivo X300: Set a new standard for small-screen flagships with pro-level imaging

If vivo X300 Pro represents the ultimate exploration of an imaging flagship, then vivo X300 is dedicated to bringing pro-level imaging capabilities to users who prefer a more compact device. This Pro-level strength is first embodied in its powerful imaging core. For X300's main camera, vivo has selected the same HPB large bottom sensor used in X300 Pro's telephoto camera, crafting it into a 200MP ZEISS Main Camera with a 1/1.4-inch large sensor, an f/1.68 aperture, and CIPA 4.5-Rated Image Stabilisation. This powerful device enables a "shoot first, crop later" creative experience. A single photo can be cropped into various compositions, and users can even utilize the AI One-Shot Multi-Crop feature to generate popular "life trio" or dual-image narrative works with one tap. It truly delivers 200 MP Ultra-Clear Portrait quality without other equipment. Furthermore, vivo X300's telephoto camera meets pro-grade standards. It employs a LYT-602 sensor, and with the support of VCS technology, its overall sensitivity at SNR10 is improved by 11.9%. Its exceptional optical quality has earned the rigorous ZEISS APO certification as well.

The vivo X300 Series lineup takes center stage at the global launch event, marking a new milestone in vivo’s 30-year journey of innovation.

Building upon its powerful hardware foundation, the vivo X300 series elevates portrait photography through comprehensive algorithm upgrades, moving beyond mere clarity into a new realm of "beautiful and storytelling" imagery. In static portrait, a variety of styles including the new Style Portrait and ZEISS Natural Portrait cater to different aesthetic preferences. The AI beauty feature, leveraging the powerful on-device AI capabilities of the jointly defined Dimensity 9500, learns users' retouching preferences to enable one-tap batch enhancement. For dynamic portraits, the Live Photo experience has been completely revamped. It introduces the new Live Photo Passerby Erase function, which utilises a self-developed video erasure model to intelligently and naturally remove background distractions. Particularly in Night Portrait scenarios, vivo has focused on solving the challenges of complex lighting. Even under challenging light sources like top-light, back-light, or mixed neon, it accurately separates the subject from the background to restore natural skin tones and texture. Furthermore, X300 series is equipped with an Adaptive Zoom Flash. Combined with its intelligent lighting technology and creative modes like Fireworks Portrait, it significantly enhances the atmosphere of night portraits. This combination of powerful hardware and rich, intelligent imaging features collectively establishes the vivo X300 series as a veritable master of travel photography.

Two expressions, one flagship: Elegance and ergonomics in harmony

vivo X300 Pro incorporates an Ultra-grade imaging module while refining its body into a form that is both professional and elegant. With a sleek 7.99mm profile, a 6.78-inch display, and finely curved straight-edged bezels, it offers a clean and comfortable grip. The back panel features the Unibody 3D Glass Design, seamlessly blending the camera module with the rear cover. This is complemented by the Coral Velvet Glass Technique, the design delivers a dual sensory appeal - both visual and tactile.

In contrast, vivo X300 pursues the ultimate balance of Eastern aesthetics and ergonomic comfort. Its front features a 6.31-inch Compact Flat Screen, regarded as the “golden size for single-hand use”. With a slim profile of just 7.95mm and a weight of 190g, it provides a remarkably lightweight and comfortable handling experience. In design language, X300 continues the iconic circular camera module characteristic of the X Series. The back panel also adopts the Unibody 3D Glass Design and Coral Velvet Glass Technique, offering a warm texture that is resistant to fingerprints.

Foundation of flagship: Build the strength of all-round experience

The jointly defined Dimensity 9500 flagship platform, deeply co-developed by vivo and MediaTek, provides powerful driving force for the flagship experience.

Coupled with vivo's self-developed V3+ imaging chip, X300 series achieves efficient "Dual-Chip Integration," delivering robust computational power for both advanced imaging processing and system operations. Its powerful performance has also set a new record, with X300 Pro surpassing 4.1 million points in the AnTuTu benchmark under room temperature conditions.

The vivo X300 Series redefines flagship excellence with breakthrough 200 MP ZEISS Imaging, the Dimensity 9500 platform and the new OriginOS 6.

The key to translating this powerful hardware potential into a sustained smooth experience is the all-new OriginOS 6. Through underlying technological innovations like Ultra-Core Computing, Dual Rendering, and Memory Fusion, it has obtained dual certifications from SGS for "Sustained Fluency under Full Scenarios Heavy Usage for 5 Years". It also innovatively enables seamless connectivity with the Apple ecosystem.

This exceptional system and hardware efficiency also grant X300 series outstanding battery performance. Both X300 Pro and X300 are equipped with large-capacity BlueVolt Batteries, featuring Silicon Anode Technology, with capacities of 6510 mAh and 6040 mAh respectively. Through integrated software-hardware energy efficiency optimizations, X300 series delivers battery life endurance comparable to competing models with 7500 mAh and 7000 mAh batteries within the industry.

To complete the flagship experience, the X300 series demonstrates flagship prowess in final sensory aspects like display and interaction. The ZEISS Master Color Display not only offers excellent visual effects but also supports two eye-comfort solutions: 2 160Hz Full Range Luminance PWM Dimming and Full Range Luminance DC Dimming. Its 1 nit Minimum Brightness ensures greater eye comfort during nighttime use. Furthermore, X300 series is equipped with high-end specifications such as the self-developed AI SuperLink system, 3D Ultrasonic Fingerprint Scanning, IP68 & IP69 Dust and Water Resistance, a high-performance X-axis linear motor, and USB 3.2, collectively forming a solid and reliable foundation for a comprehensive flagship.

To further expand the creative boundaries of X300 series, vivo has made vivo ZEISS 2.35x Telephoto Extender and Photography Kit compatible with all models in the series. This allows users to effortlessly capture highlight moments from a distance in scenarios like concerts and natural landscapes.