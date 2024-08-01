VMware cloud expert joins Routed

Lee Syse Director of Product and Go-to-Market (GTM).

Cloud prpovidesr Routed has appointed VMware cloud product expert Lee Syse as director of product and go-to-market (GMT) strategy.

Routed is an official VMware by Broadcom Premier Cloud Service Provider (CSP) partner, following Broadcom’s highly publicised $61 billion acquisition of VMware in November 2023.

The acquisition initially created uncertainty in the local channel reagarding potential pricing and channel partner programme changes. However, local channel partners have been adapting to the new structure and Syse says he plans to drive a partner-centric GTM strategy.



one of the most experienced VMware cloud product specialists across the African continent.

At VMware, he managed the VMware CSP business and worked with 60 partners across Sub-Saharan Africa. This experience is what Routed aims to leverage.

Andrew Cruise, founder and CEO of Routed, says Syse's appointment aligns with the company's growth strategy: “Lee is joining as a director to drive our daily business and overall GTM strategy. After eight years of building a service-to-partners business, his addition will boost our sales and marketing visibility and enhance partner support.”

Syse's focus will be on implementing a channel-based approach to address the complex IT challenges associated with physical infrastructure. Central to the business is the design, deployment, and operation of VMware Cloud platforms, he adds. “We will invest in initiatives to support our partners in driving VMware Cloud GTM strategies, whether through white-labeling our cloud solutions or assisting in the development of their own cloud capabilities.”





