VO Connect strengthens its network with Workonline Communications

VO Connect, which positions itself as a leading provider of seamless spectrum connectivity from rural towns to complex metros across South Africa, has signed up with Workonline Communications, one of Africa’s largest IP transit providers, to enhance its network and deliver superior service to its clients. This affiliation underscores both companies’ commitment to expertise, reliability and customer-centric service.

With nearly three decades of experience, VO Connect has built a reputation for delivering specialised, high-quality connectivity solutions, in the 10.5Ghz and 28Ghz licensed spectrum bands. Similarly, Workonline Communications, with over 20 years of presence in the African telecommunications industry, has consistently pushed the boundaries of network innovation and performance.

At the helm of VO Connect is Managing Director, Justin Mackenzie. He attributes the decision to choose Workonline Communications to the alignment in culture and commitment to service excellence between the two organisations. "We were looking for a provider who could not only meet our technical needs, but also share our values in delivering exceptional service. Workonline Communications fit the bill perfectly,” says Mackenzie.

Often chosen for the exceptional quality and superior value that it delivers to its customers, VO Connect is able to differentiate itself on more factors than just price. VO Connect's customers understand the premium nature of the company's high-speed spectrum products and benefit from the flexibility of the product suites. Workonline Communications’ offerings, including its robust infrastructure and high-quality support, underpin the added value that VO Connect clients demand.

Building strong business relationships

The success of this collaboration is rooted in a deep understanding of each other’s needs. Workonline Communications took the time to understand VO Connect’s unique requirements and designed a custom solution tailored to those needs, rather than offering an off-the-shelf product.

"Flexibility and trust are key to any successful business relationship," added Mackenzie. "Workonline's ability to customise solutions for us and their reputation for delivering on their promises were major factors in our decision to choose them. They were highly recommended to us by other ISPs in South Africa, which speaks volumes about their standing in the industry."

The collaboration has been further strengthened by Workonline's exceptional customer service, which aligns with VO Connect's core values. The high quality of service, coupled with Workonline’s strict service level agreements (SLAs) and the skills of the company's engineering team, has been evident throughout the onboarding process.

The right ingredients to scale

As VO Connect continues to expand its operations, Workonline Communications provides the technical expertise and network scale needed to support this growth. Workonline’s extensive network, which includes multiple points of presence (POPs) across Africa and a robust infrastructure capable of supporting 100Gbps interfaces at all of its POPs across Africa, Asia and Europe, positions the company as the ideal party for VO Connect’s expansion.

"We all know that technology has the ability to let us down at some point – this is evident with the recent undersea cable disruptions we have had to endure," Mackenzie noted. "The real test is how your provider reacts to these challenges. Workonline Communications has shown transparency and a commitment to keeping us informed, proving that they’re there for us, both in good times and bad."

VO Connect and Workonline Communications exemplify the importance of expertise, reliability and strong business relationships in driving mutual success.

Looking to the future, Mackenzie is optimistic about the continued growth and success of VO Connect, fuelled by its choice of Workonline Communications as its wholesale IP transit provider. "As we expand our footprint and explore new opportunities, we are confident that our relationship with Workonline will remain a cornerstone of our strategy," Mackenzie concludes.