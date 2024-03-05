Vodacom Africa strategist joins BCG

Mamello Selamolela

Global management consulting firm Boston Consulting Group (BCG) has appointed Mamello Selamolela as partner to join its team in Johannesburg.

Selamolela joins BCG from Vodacom, where she managed the telco group’s strategy and innovation in Africa and led several large-scale transformation initiatives across the continent. She has over 15 years of telco and consulting experience, having previously worked at MTN and McKinsey & Company in London and Johannesburg.

Selamolela says the new role will give her an opportunity to combine her practical understanding of the TMT (technology, media and telecoms) industry with her management consulting background.

"With my experience in different roles within the telco industry, I have full appreciation and empathy for our clients, the challenges they face and the new opportunities they are looking to seize,” she says.

"I’m excited about helping to address challenges that don’t have easy answers and that when solved, will have a considerable impact on the growth of TMT players, the acceleration of digital infrastructure across the continent and the advancement of societies and economies."

Selamolela holds Honours and Masters degrees from the University of Cape Town and an MBA from London Business School.



She serves as the chair of the industry advisory panel on digital transformation for the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), working with the Nextgen Enterprises and Institutions cluster to shape digital technology research and industrial application.