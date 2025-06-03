Vodacom appoints new CEO for international markets

Mohamed Abdallah takes on expanded role as CEO of Vodacom’s international markets and Vodafone Egypt.

Mobile telephony group Vodacom has named Mohamed Abdallah as chief executive officer of Vodacom international markets and Vodafone Egypt.

Abdallah currently serves as CEO of Vodafone Egypt and will now assume a broader regional executive leadership role across the JSE-listed firm’s international markets portfolio, says the company.

Under the expanded structure, he will oversee operations in Egypt and additional African markets, including operations in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Lesotho, Mozambique and Tanzania, uniting the markets under a single leadership framework.

The new structure will also see the CEOs of Vodacom DRC, Lesotho, Mozambique and Tanzania report to Abdallah, who will continue to report directly to Vodacom Group CEO Shameel Joosub.

Vodacom says the appointment marks a milestone in its efforts to simplify its operating model, drive strategic growth and enhance customer experiences in line with its Vision 2030 ambitions.

“Mohamed is a seasoned executive with a proven track record in delivering strong commercial results,” says Joosub. “His leadership will be instrumental as we continue to scale our international portfolio and embed our purpose-led strategy across the continent.

“We are confident that under Mohamed's expanded leadership, our international markets will continue to thrive and deliver outstanding results.”

Abdallah joined Vodafone Egypt in 1998 and has held several senior leadership positions, including enterprise business director and consumer business director. He succeeds Diego Gutierrez, who stepped down at the end of April after a seven-year tenure as chief officer of international business.

“I want to extend my sincere thanks to Diego for his invaluable contributions over the last seven years. We wish him all the best in his future endeavours,” says Joosub.

Abdallah states: “Taking on this new role is a privilege, as I am passionate about driving connectivity and innovation to empower individuals and businesses across Africa. Vodafone Group is uniquely positioned to shape Africa’s digital future, and together with the incredible teams at Vodacom Group, we will work to build a more digitally-inclusive future that uplifts communities and accelerates socio-economic development within the Africa region.”