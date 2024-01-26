Vodacom Business adopts HPE GreenLake

HPE, Vodacom enter into partnership to provide hybrid edge-to-cloud solutions.

HPE announced that Vodacom Business (Vodacom) plans to integrate the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform, including HPE Zerto software, to provide as-a-service solutions.

According to Vodacom this integration and access to HPE Zerto will enable Vodacom Business to simplify workload migration, and offer hybrid cloud migration, disaster recovery, and edge-to-cloud management for customers.

Vodacom’s value proposition is the offer of optimised workload, data, and cost management across a customer’s IT infrastructure.

The company will also introduce HPE Zerto migration services, including data centre consolidation, cloud migration, and failover operations, incorporating success criteria validation and operations testing at the target site.

Kabelo Makwane, managing executive for cloud, hosting, and security at Vodacom Business, said: “We are looking forward to offering our customers a hybrid multi-cloud experience and new services, with a more predictable cost model. We are excited to take this next step in our partnership with HPE.”

Vodacom will use the technology to help customers address overprovisioning and low utilisation rates of their on-premises or collocated data center IT equipment.

HPE MD for South Africa, President Ntuli, said that a hybrid-by-design operations model or one that combines cloud and on-premise infrastructure, is becoming more attractive to businesses.

Ntuli emphasised the importance of service partners with expertise in multi-cloud environments and the ability to provide clear guidance and support.

“This is a great opportunity for both HPE and Vodacom Business and for our customers to fully embrace the benefits of a hybrid edge-to-cloud architecture, allowing them to leverage their data as a strategic asset,” concluded Ntuli.