Vodacom Business calls on SA businesses: Turn to Us for XaaS

Vodacom Business is helping South African businesses turn challenges into opportunities with its cloud-based everything as a service (XaaS) portfolio.

The Vodacom Business ‘Turn to Us’ model offers businesses of all sizes a trusted partner to help transform their business to become future fit.

Vodacom Business’s SME solutions include connectivity, productivity, marketing and financial solutions, with a free V-Hub ecosystem, where SMEs can learn, network and grow.

A range of cloud hosting and security solutions offer mid-size businesses and large enterprises flexibility and scale, and Vodacom Business also offers co-created and bespoke internet of things (IOT) business solutions. Vodacom Business has identified three key pillars in the transformation process and offers XaaS solutions to address the challenges of each, and help businesses harness technology to connect and empower their people to work seamlessly, safely and effectively – anywhere, at any time.

Work

A key challenge for many organisations is how to transition from remote work to smart work. This transition to future fitness requires incorporating advanced technologies, flexible strategies and data-driven approaches, which will enhance productivity and efficiency while ensuring employee engagement and maintaining the safety of an increasing digital workspace. While 89% of organisations have adopted a multicloud environment, often coupled with IOT technologies, organisations simply having these tools at their disposal does not mean they are getting the best out of their solution.

Vodacom Business’s cloud, security and IOT offerings offer tailor-made solutions that leverage its hyperscaler partnerships with an integrated approach that gives businesses the most out of their technology, with maximum speed to market, top security and the support they need to boost innovation.

As a mobile network provider, Vodacom is uniquely positioned to offer organisations a holistic solution that incorporates appropriate business internet solutions for a business’s needs, giving them access to hassle-free XaaS, all from one provider.

Workplace

Employers across industries have been forced to embrace work from home (WFH) or hybrid working models. Although this trend was officially brought about by the pandemic, WFH was already becoming popular well before 2020 as employees sought out better work-life balance. Interestingly, this move has increased productivity quite significantly. A recent report showed that employees are 47% more productive on average when working from home versus in an office setting. As a result, the definition of a workplace has shifted significantly.

Vodacom Business offers employee engagement and security tools.

This has given rise to the concept of a remote office. This future-focused way of looking at office space allows organisations to address the pressing need for consistent, stable connectivity for their workforce when working remotely. The Vodacom Business Remote Office is the next generation of solutions, offering employees better opportunities to connect, collaborate and remain productive, even for departments that are difficult to transform, like call centres. In addition, modern workplace bundles help keep this expanding digital footprint secure.

Workforce

An organisation’s workforce is its single biggest asset. In the middle of changing employee expectations, retaining and attracting top staff requires offering flexible work solutions. Vodacom Business offers a range of employee engagement and security tools that help to boost employee interaction and attract and retain top talent by allowing for flexibility. These mobile-first solutions are protected by Vodacom’s Secure Device Management solutions, giving employers the power to secure, monitor and manage employees’ smart devices while fostering a positive company culture.

Ensuring an organisation is future-fit means going beyond incorporating technology. A genuinely future fit organisation is one that leverages the best technologies to support employees and drive efficiency and communication in all business processes.

