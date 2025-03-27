Vodacom Business partners with SWPN to drive water security in Gauteng

Videsha Proothveerajh, director of Vodacom Business.

In a bid to address water security challenges in Gauteng, Vodacom Business has entered into a strategic partnership with the Strategic Water Partners Network (SWPN).

Through this collaboration, Vodacom Business will leverage its digital solutions to drive enhanced water management and sustainable supply for the region.

Vodacom Business said in a statement that a key component of this initiative is its digital water tower, developed in partnership with Mezzanine. The digital water tower is designed to deliver, support and maintain critical water services for suppliers, municipalities and consumers. By integrating geospatial consumption data, network topology maps and demand management reports, the platform aims to reduce water losses and optimise supply efficiency, noted Vodacom Business.

“Our commitment to digital transformation extends beyond connectivity – we believe in using our technology capabilities to drive sustainable impact,” said Videsha Proothveerajh, director of Vodacom Business.

“As we commemorate National World Water Week, there is an urgent need to conserve this precious resource, which is essential not only for economic growth but life itself. By working with key stakeholders, including the public sector and industry partners, we are addressing current water challenges while laying the foundation for a more resilient future.”

According to Vodacom Business, the digital water tower will be rolled out in two phases. The first phase will collate and combine different types of existing data, such as water meter readings and consumer usage reports, to analyse how water is being used in areas for increased efficiency, from supply to demand. In the second phase, the digital platform will perform impact assessments and determine and prioritise interventions. It will also help with improving consumer and supplier services for efficient water monitoring and revenue assurance solutions. Providing real-time visibility and specific insights into Gauteng’s water services, the digital water tower enables collaboration between citizens, municipalities and other stakeholders for long-term water security.

Recognising the urgency of Gauteng’s water crisis, the Platform for a Water Secure Gauteng (PWSG) was established in June 2024. This multi-stakeholder initiative, led by the Department of Water and Sanitation, Rand Water and local municipalities, brings together the public and private sectors to drive collaborative action in the province. The partnership between Vodacom Business and SWPN supports this effort, harnessing digital innovation to safeguard Gauteng’s water future.

"Collaboration and innovation are essential to tackling South Africa’s water security challenges. Through our partnership with Vodacom Business and Mezzanine, the SWPN is committed to driving smart, data-driven solutions that enhance water efficiency, reduce losses and support sustainable supply. The digital water tower represents a bold step forward in using technology to secure Gauteng’s water future, benefiting communities, municipalities and industry alike," said Alyssa Jooste, SWPN private sector co-chair and SAB Africa sustainability manager: water stewardship and smart agriculture.

“At Vodacom, our purpose is to connect everyone to a better future through partnerships that use technology as a force for good. Integrating smart solutions into water management will help improve efficiency, reduce losses and ensure reliable water access, providing sustainable benefits for the Gauteng communities we serve,” she added.