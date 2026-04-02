Vodacom Business sponsors Wired4Women Trailblazing Award

The countdown is on for the announcement of the 2026 winners.

Vodacom Business is sponsoring the Wired4Women Trailblazing Career in ICT Award, which recognises sustained excellence and leadership in technology.

The category celebrates women in the South African technology sector who have consistently delivered impact, influenced their peers and contributed meaningfully beyond their organisations.

“At Vodacom Business, we recognise that true innovation in technology comes from diverse voices and exceptional leadership,” says Videsha Proothveerajh, director at Vodacom Business.

“The Trailblazing Career in ICT Award celebrates women who have not only excelled in their fields but have also lifted others up along the way. We're proud to sponsor this award because these women are the architects of a more inclusive and dynamic ICT sector.”

Development without women in ICT is incomplete, and innovation weakened by exclusion fails communities, she adds. “Their sustained excellence and influence are exactly what will propel South Africa's technology industry forward and inspire generations to come.

“By shining a spotlight on these trailblazers, we're sending a powerful message: that women leaders belong at every level of our industry, and that their contributions are invaluable to building a stronger, more innovative South Africa," says Proothveerajh.

Selection of 2026 winners

Presented by ITWeb Brainstorm, in partnership with the Wired4Women Tech Forum and Telkom as lead sponsor, the Wired4Women Awards recognise women across South Africa’s technology sector – from emerging talent to industry leaders – and celebrate their contribution to business and society.

The 2026 Trailblazing Career in ICT finalists are:

• Prof Elmarie Biermann – director and founder, Cyber Security Institute

• Portia Matsena – divisional executive: hyper automation, Nedbank

• Prof Stella Bvuma – director, school of consumer intelligence and information systems, University of Johannesburg

• Sylvia Sathekge – CIO, National Health Laboratory Service

Finalists and winners are selected by an independent judging panel comprising Wired4Women board members, senior ITWeb editors, previous winners, and industry and academic experts.

Judges will assess the long-term achievement in technology and broader community contribution, based on three main criteria: sustained excellence in technology, positive influence on peers and colleagues, and wider societal impact.

The inaugural Trailblazing Career award was presented in 2024 to Lillian Barnard, then president of Microsoft Africa and now chief of enterprise partners at Microsoft Middle East and Africa. The 2025 recipient was Unathi Mtya, then group chief information and digital officer at African Bank.

The Wired4Women Awards 2026 winners will be revealed at the ITWeb Brainstorm Wired4Women Awards Gala Ceremony on 16 April, at the Four Seasons Hotel, The Westcliff, Johannesburg.