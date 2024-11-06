Vodacom, Circular Energy in e-waste partnership

South Africa is one of the highest generators of e-waste on the African continent.

Vodacom South Africa has partnered with Circular Energy, a not-for-profit organisation, to divert electronic waste (e-waste) from landfills into recovery and recycling programmes.

In a statement, the organisations say as the demand for the latest technology increases, e-waste is one of the fastest-growing waste streams in the world.

“E-waste is our business’s second most material environmental issue, and encouraging circularity is key to our purpose, which includes empowering people, while protecting the planet,” says Takalani Netshitenzhe, director of external affairs at Vodacom South Africa.

“Our joint initiative with Circular Energy will ensure a robust system to collect, recycle and reuse waste responsibly across our operations, and play our part in building a sustainable future for generations to come.”

South Africa is one of the highest generators of e-waste on the African continent, producing 530 million kilograms of e-waste a year, according to the UN’s Global E-Waste Monitor. It says this is equivalent to almost 8km per person in the country.

Vodacom and Circular Energy say this discarded waste poses serious risks of pollution, health hazards and degradation to the environment.

The telco notes it is supporting a move away from linear consumption patterns – where products are made, used and then discarded – towards a more circular economy, which minimises resource consumption and waste by extending the life cycle of products.

It says working with Circular Energy’s takeback scheme will help to ensure the responsible collection, recycling and environmentally-sound management of the mobile operator’s e-waste, as well as other waste, such as batteries, lighting, lighting equipment and packaging.

“Adopting circular models shifts the focus to waste reduction and resource conservation, while creating economic opportunities,” says Patricia Schröder, CEO of Circular Energy.

“It opens pathways to unlock significant value currently lost in traditional 'linear' waste processes. Vodacom, through Circular Energy’s initiatives, will realise not only reduced environmental footprints, but also substantial economic and skills development benefits within the value chain.”

The partnership with Circular Energy is part of Vodacom’s e-waste circularity initiatives, which are focused specifically on electrical equipment and electronic devices.

According to the telco, in the last financial year, it recycled over 1 273-tonnes of network equipment.

It points out that the establishment of critical waste collection systems and recycling infrastructure promotes waste diversion from landfills and supports economic development in South Africa with the emergence of a green economy, that will create much-needed opportunities for income, green entrepreneurship, jobs and markets for the collection, extraction and recycling of materials.

“Consumers play a pivotal role in promoting a circular economy. At Vodacom, we are encouraging our customers to actively reduce e-waste through our circularity initiatives. This includes repairing, reusing and recycling devices in the RedLovesGreen programme and taking advantage of Circular Energy’s home collection scheme,” says Netshitenzhe.

“Customers can also look at purchasing a refurbished ‘good as new’ phone, trading in their devices and taking longer 48-month contracts to extend the life cycle of devices and reduce e-waste. If we all do our part today, we can ensure a healthy, prosperous planet for tomorrow.”