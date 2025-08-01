Vodacom commits R620m to boost Mpumalanga connectivity

Vodacom invests R620 million to improve connectivity and digital inclusion in Mpumalanga.

Mobile telephony group Vodacom will spend R620 million on improving connectivity and digital inclusion in Mpumalanga this financial year.

This is in addition to the over R400 million the telco invested in the region in the previous financial year (2024-2025), it says.

According to a statement, the funds form part of an investment totalling more than R1 billion over two years, in line with the operator’s efforts to ensure its network is accessible to all South Africans.

The investment is focused on expanding network infrastructure and driving access to connectivity, particularly in deep rural communities and township areas, it states.

In addition, Vodacom Mpumalanga is accelerating its rollout of 4G and 5G sites, leveraging licensed spectrum such as L700, L1800 and L2100, to increase coverage and capacity in underserved areas.

There are over 1 300 mobile infrastructure sites now serving the province, with 41% connected to high-speed fibre, for faster and more stable internet to households, schools, businesses and government facilities.

“Data traffic in Mpumalanga has increased by over 42% year-on-year, with 90% of this carried over 4G. As demand grows, Vodacom’s network investment is not only improving connectivity for its customers in the region but laying the groundwork for a more inclusive digital economy,” says Monde Ngcukana, managing executive for Vodacom Mpumalanga region.

“By increasing coverage and capacity, we can ensure all our customers can be empowered by technology, whether that is access to education and essential services, or helping the growth of enterprises, from SMEs to the public sector, through transformative digital solutions.”

Vodacom highlights that the region’s network investments include mobile network boosters, modernised transmission technology, and backup power systems to mitigate challenges related to Eskom grid instability and vandalism and theft.

The firm also notes that Vodacom Mpumalanga has forged partnerships with local contractors and security firms. Local companies in the region are key contributors to Vodacom Mpumalanga’s network rollout, while collaboration with security firms has created job opportunities for several community members, it states.

“By removing barriers to access and partnering with government and business, we are giving the people of Mpumalanga the tools to learn, work, innovate, grow and connect to a better future,” concludes Ngcukana.