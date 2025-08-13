Vodacom highlights end-to-end digital capabilities to support NDP

Dinah Kheswa and Mncedisi Mayekiso at the recent Executive Forum.

Vodacom Business is committed to helping government departments achieve the National Development Plan, with end-to-end connectivity, cloud and value-added services.

This is according to Vodacom Business executives who were speaking at an Executive Forum for Gauteng public sector decision-makers at Steyn City. The Forum, themed: ‘Connect for a better, more digitally empowered future public sector’, highlighted Vodacom Business’s technology and solutions roadmap to enable digital transformation. The event highlighted how technologies like IOT, cloud, cyber security, AI and advanced connectivity can enhance service delivery, optimise infrastructure and enable inclusive economic growth in Gauteng.

Dinah Kheswa, Executive Head of Department Direct Sales, Public Sector at Vodacom Business, noted: “Vodacom is much more than a voice and data company. We are helping to digitise the public sector and support South African digital transformation.”

Kheswa said smart government is more than just a vision; it's a necessity. “As connectivity becomes the foundation of modern service delivery, it's our duty to build digital infrastructure that empowers public institutions to serve citizens more efficiently, transparently and inclusively. The future of governance lies in leveraging technology to simplify lives, bridge the digital divide and create more responsive and resilient societies.

Smart government is not a distant aspiration – it's an immediate imperative. With connectivity as the backbone of modern public service delivery, the opportunity is clear: we must leverage digital infrastructure to build governments that are efficient, transparent and inclusive. At Vodacom Business, we recognise the transformative power of technology to simplify lives, bridge the digital divide and strengthen citizen trust.”

She said: “Vodacom Business harnesses connectivity and technological innovation to bring to life the visions of smart cities and digital governments. Our recent recognition as the 2025 MyBroadband Award winner for Most Trusted Enterprise Telecommunications Provider in South Africa reflects the confidence our clients place in us. This trust empowers us to collaborate with leading solution providers to deliver meaningful impact. With the advantage of scale and continued investment in infrastructure and connectivity, we are well positioned to better serve our customers and advance Africa’s digital transformation.”

Mncedisi Mayekiso, Kirtan Sita, Neval Sewlal and Peter Malebye take to the stage at the Executive Forum.

Vodacom has partnered with the South African government since the telco’s inception over 30 years ago, Kheshwa said.

Mncedisi Mayekiso, Sales Transformation Executive at Vodacom Business, said: “Vodacom is a leader in the mobile space, with over 240 million subscribers across Africa. We are at the centre of the convergence between connectivity and technology: we are connecting communities, enabling smarter cities and we are a major player in financial services – doing more transfers than the entire banking sector in South Africa. We are also enabling over 500 000 SMEs through initiatives like VodaLend and our insurance partners.”

He said Vodacom Business worked with partners to harness emerging technologies like AI and bring cloud offerings to market through its ecosystem of partners – including Microsoft, AWS, Google, Huawei and Alibaba. Vodacom Business has technologies and solutions to help enterprises thrive in a hyperconnected world – including cloud, edge, 4G and 5G networks, mobile connectivity services and devices, fixed connectivity, IOT connectivity, unified communications, digital applications and security services and solutions.

“We are excited about the future of South Africa and this continent; and we want to be there to help drive its growth. We want to enable business growth and financial inclusion in Africa, and we’re here with you for the long haul,” Mayekiso said.

Kirtan Sita, Growth Partner, Digital Co-X at Vodacom Business, said: “Vodacom Business leverages connectivity and the advances in technology to enable the concepts of smart cities and smart government. Vodacom Business recently won the 2025 MyBroadband Award for Most Trusted Enterprise Telecommunications Provider in South Africa and this trust has enabled us to partner with leading solution providers. In addition, as part of the Vodafone family, we have the advantage of scale. We are investing in infrastructure and connectivity to be able to better service our customers.”

Neval Sewlal, Team Lead: Solutions Sales/Head of Solution Architecture at Vodacom Business, added: “A key consideration in choosing a digital transformation partner is whether they can do end-to-end digital transformation. That’s our main value proposition – we use our infrastructure and key partnerships to deliver end-to-end services. We enable data gathering and storage, and we help organisations add value to that data with AI or business intelligence.”

He noted that Vodafone is a leader in global SD-WAN, and has partnered with leading hyperscalers to facilitate migration to cloud and offer backup and storage services. The company also invested R500 million in seven of its own data centres.

Peter Malebye, Managing Executive: Connected Products & Solutions at Vodacom Business, said: “We are a digital transformation partner for the government. We have built our capabilities, invested in technology and added value for the government. There is a role for technology in all areas of government, but our mindset is end-to-end backend process modernisation and adding value.”

Malebye highlighted key focus areas for Vodacom Business, including smart healthcare, education, agriculture and public services.

He noted that Vodafone is a global leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Mobile Private Networks, WAN and Managed IOT Connectivity. By combining its IOT expertise, 5G mobile private network capabilities and its partner networks, Vodacom Business is building end-to-end solutions in areas such as metering, water management and security. For example, Vodacom Business is collaborating with Eskom to enable seamless trading of independent power capacity back into the grid through a platform approach; partnered with Mezzanine to launch the Digital Water Tower platform to improve water management in Gauteng; and worked with SAPS on Peacemaker – an IOT-based system to track police firearms.

“We can offer connectivity as a service, software as a service and bespoke applications as a service to empower government departments and help them transform and address their unique challenges,” he said.