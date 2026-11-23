Diane Keitsemore, access network engineering managing executive at Vodacom.

Vodacom and Huawei have showcased the technical and use-case foundation for commercialUpper 6GHz (U6GHz) spectrum band rollout across the African market.

The showcase took place at the Africa Tech Festival, in Cape Town last week.

Recognised as the “golden spectrum band”, U6GHz is the upper portion of the 6GHz radio -frequency spectrum band.

It is the spectrum used for wireless communications, including potential WiFi and other technologies. It can support the creation of new digital services; for example, telemedicine, immersive education and operational requirements of the artificial intelligence economy.

To date, more than 20 countries and regions have completed spectrum identification and allocation for the band.

While commercial deployment is only likely to be realised in two years, the showcase marked a new stage in the partnership on wireless innovation, said the companies.

“Huawei’s joint innovation with Vodacom in U6GHz is another important milestone in our long-term strategic partnership,” said Li Jie, president of Huawei wireless TDD product line.

“Africa is at a critical stage of rapid digital economy development,” stated Diane Keitsemore, access network engineering managing executive at Vodacom. “High-speed, ubiquitous wireless networks form the core foundation for societal digital transformation.

“Vodacom has always been committed to the vision of ‘everyone connected’...U6GHz technology is a key pathway to realising this vision.”

South Africa’s plan for allocating the U6GHz band (generally 6 425MHz to 7 125MHz) was published by the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa in July, opening the path for the implementation phase.

Vodacom and Huawei’s technical use-case of the spectrum was tested using Huawei’s commercial U6GHz equipment, the VitaAAU.

Vodacom’s engineering team completed end-to-end U6GHz technology verification at the VDC Lab. The companies focused on U6GHz fixed wireless access scenarios, covering applications from immersive cloud gaming, live streaming and enterprise video conferencing.

“Through our strategic and technical collaboration with our partner Huawei, we are pleased to jointly advance the innovation and validation of commercially-deployable U6GHz technology,” said Keitsemore.

“By bringing superior network experiences to everyone through U6GHz, we look forward to creating new possibilities across entertainment, business and community scenarios, narrowing the digital divide, and accelerating our evolution toward 5G-advanced networks to better support the digital development goals of South Africa and the African continent.”

The companies also plan to explore new paths for 5G-advanced commercialisation in the African market.

“Looking ahead, Huawei will continue to work closely with Vodacom to deepen joint innovation with U6GHz as the entry point, creating a better digital life experience for users and enterprises in Africa,” said Li.