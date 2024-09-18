Vodacom intros entry-level phone to drive 4G migration

Vodacom’s 4G-enabled, cloud-based smartphone will retail for R249.

Mobile operator Vodacom SA has introduced a “cloud-based” mobile handset that will connect to 4G, retailing for R249.

This, in an attempt to reduce the cost of smartphone access in the country and to accelerate the migration of customers from legacy networks to 4G, says the telco.

In a statement, Vodacom says the new phone leverages the power of cloud computing to deliver a range of features typically associated with entry smartphones at a more affordable cost.

It comes standard with applications such as YouTube, TikTok and Facebook, all accessed via the cloud, giving users a “smartphone lite” experience, reveals Vodacom.

The device also boasting 48MB RAM + 128MB ROM, with a 2.8-inch screen and a 1000mAh battery.

“As smartphone penetration continues to rise, with many South Africans now owning a smartphone, the digital divide remains a challenge, among those who still rely on 2G and 3G networks,” says Davide Tacchino, managing executive for terminals at Vodacom SA.

“The cloud phone will also help customers still anchored to 2G phones and not familiar with the touch screen experience, allowing them to appreciate a smooth transition to the data and application world.

“Through greater collaboration between governments, mobile operators and everyone across the value chain, we believe we can make strides to work together to lower 4G-enabled smartphones prices.”

While many African nations still rely heavily on 2G and 3G mobile networks, SA is leading the way in Sub-Saharan Africa in sunsetting these legacy networks.

The terms “2G sunset” and “3G sunset” refer to the process of phasing out or shutting down 2G and 3G wireless networks by mobile network operators.