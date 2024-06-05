Vodacom invites applications for careers initiative

Vodacom has opened applications for its Early Careers Programmes for the 2025 intake.

The initiative aims to support youth development in SA and nurture emerging talent in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) through employment and education opportunities, it notes.

In a statement, the telco says the project includes its flagship Discover Graduate Programme, which offers graduates work experience at Vodacom, providing mentorship, coaching and on-the-job training, while earning a salary. After two years, participants can transition into a destination role within the organisation.

There is also the Vodacom Early Careers Internship Programme and the Early Careers Academic Merit Bursary, which is open to full-time first-year, second-year or third-year students who intend to study or are studying STEM fields.

“Supporting digital skills development and diversity in STEM is critical, especially among our youth, who face an evolving employment landscape dependent on digital technology,” says Njabulo Mashigo, human resources director of Vodacom SA.

“Our Early Career Programmes provide life-changing opportunities that empower young people to pave a path in a digital world.”

During the 2023/2024 financial year, Vodacom says it awarded bursaries to 183 youth pursuing academic degrees. The Discover Graduate Programme provided permanent employment to 57 graduates, and 176 jobless youth were given work experience chances through internship and learnership programmes, with 56 hired into Vodacom’s permanent workforce structure.

Meanwhile, its Code Like A Girl STEM empowerment programme saw 2 451 high school girls gain coding skills during the period under review, increasing the total to nearly 6 000 girls trained. Code Like A Girl introduces underprivileged girls to coding basics, life skills and available career paths, while dismantling gender stereotypes that exist around STEM.

“Our Early Careers initiatives demonstrate we are fulfilling our purpose to drive digital inclusion, enable sustainable socio-economic development and contribute to a brighter future for our youth and our country,” concludes Mashigo.

To apply for any of the Vodacom careers programmes for 2025, click here.