Vodacom, MS SA to upskill 300K youth in digital literacy

Microsoft and Vodacom aim to reach 300 000 people with the Mzansi Digital Learning platform over the coming months.

To help reduce the 44% youth unemployment rate in the country, Vodacom SA and Microsoft SA have joined forces to provide free access to digital training courses on the Mzansi Digital Learning platform.

Recognising the digital skills gap in a country that has one of the largest youth populations in the world, this partnership aims to address the urgent need for relevant skills in the digital economy, note the companies.

The initiative forms part of their efforts to drive digital inclusion, ensuring no one is left behind in the quest for digital literacy – by providing access to opportunities and proficiency in key emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI).

“We are extremely grateful to embark on this transformative partnership with our longstanding partner Microsoft SA,” says Mathys Venter, managing executive for prepaid and loyalty at Vodacom SA.

“Collaborating with a like-minded brand that shares our values and ambition is testament to our collective commitment to address unemployment and empower individuals through innovative digital training. Affording youth with much-needed digital literacy is just one way we strive to fight the scourge of unemployment, one skill at a time.”

The organisations aim to reach 300 000 people with the Mzansi Digital Learning platform over the coming months. Created by youth development training organisation Afrika Tikkun, the digital skills training portal offers courses ranging from foundational skills for tech roles, to business analyst and software developer, generative AI, entrepreneurship and cyber security.

Mzansi Digital Learning will be hosted on Vodacom’s new NXT LVL rewards platform, and integrated into Vodacom’s ConnectU − a zero-rated platform that gives customers access to content without mobile data charges.

Microsoft SA says it works closely with its local partner Afrika Tikkun to deliver training, tools and platforms to boost youth employability and entrepreneurship.

The courses are targeted at youth and entrepreneurs who want to upskill and equip themselves with the skills essential for success in today’s digital market and an AI-driven world.

Certification is provided upon completion of the courses, and all the programmes have been designed to align with the most sought-after jobs in SA’s digital economy.

“We are fully committed to supporting and enabling our youth as we collectively work towards closing the skills gap and empowering every person to achieve more in this era of digital transformation. It is increasingly about ensuring young people are equipped with the skills they need for the jobs that exist today and, in the future,” says Asif Valley, national technology officer at Microsoft SA.

South Africans interested in equipping themselves with these in-demand digital skills can register here.