Vodacom opens R1.5m digital school in Eastern Cape

From Left: Zakhele Jiyane, managing executive for Vodacom Eastern Cape; Fundile Gade, Eastern Cape MEC for education; Mpumelelo Khumalo, regional operations executive for Vodacom South Africa; and Sisanda Hexana, principal of Lavelilanga Senior Secondary School. (Image supplied by Vodacom)

The Vodacom Foundation, in partnership with the Eastern Cape Department of Education , has launched a R1.5 million School of Excellence (SOE) at Lavelilanga Secondary School in Komani, Eastern Cape.

This marks an expansion of its technology-enabled education programme in the province.

According to a statement, the investment, to be rolled out over the first 12 months of a long-term partnership, will fund infrastructure upgrades, digital connectivity, ICT support personnel and psychosocial services at the school.

The SOE initiative forms part of Vodacom’s broader education ecosystem, introduced in 2019 to support government’s Vision 2030 objectives and improve education outcomes in underserved communities.

The model entails infrastructure, connectivity and human capital development. Each SOE is supported by at least two ICT coordinators, who provide technical assistance to educators and learners, alongside psychosocial support professionals addressing challenges such as violence and gender-based violence.

Infrastructure interventions typically include upgraded computer laboratories, improved security systems and sanitation enhancements. Schools are strategically positioned within a broader support network that includes early childhood development (ECD) centres, teacher centres and Vodacom ICT Youth Academies.

Zakhele Jiyane, Vodacom South Africa managing executive for the Eastern Cape region, says the initiative aligns with the company’s purpose-led strategy.

“Through our work with the Vodacom Foundation, we are dedicated to advancing quality education and creating meaningful opportunities for learners and educators. Bringing this to Lavelilanga exemplifies our commitment to leveraging innovative, technology-enabled solutions that transform lives,” he comments.

Nationally, the SOE programme supports 39 schools, 39 ECD centres and 10 Youth Academy centres.

With the addition of Lavelilanga, the Eastern Cape now hosts six Schools of Excellence under the Vodacom ecosystem model, representing cumulative investment exceeding R5 million to date.

Eastern Cape MEC for education Fundile Gade describes the partnership as critical to strengthening public education delivery.

“Public-private partnerships like the launch of this Vodacom Educational Ecosystem are essential in helping us overcome the challenges in providing the quality education that South Africa’s Constitution promises,” he says.

He adds that digital access is central to economic participation in the province, particularly for young people.

Vodacom also contributes connectivity provision, a zero-rated Vodacom e-learning platform and ICT coordinators recruited from Vodacom’s Youth Academy programme.

To date, Vodacom has trained more than 1 800 young people in accredited ICT skills through its Youth Academy, with many deployed across foundation-supported schools and communities.